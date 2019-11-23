If you’re a fan of defense, the NCAA Division II first-round playoff game between the Lenoir-Rhyne and Miles College football teams could be right up your alley. The host Bears and the visiting Golden Bears boast two of the top defensive units in the nation, but only one squad can advance when they face off today at 2 p.m. at Moretz Stadium.
According to L-R head coach Drew Cronic, seventh-seeded Miles is more than worthy of a playoff spot. The Golden Bears won the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with a 5-1 record, and they finished 9-2 overall to set a school record for single-season victories.
“When you watch them, you can see them improve on film week to week,” said Cronic of Miles during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Tuesday evening. “I’m impressed with their coach, Coach (Reginald) Ruffin, he is a ball coach. He’s got these kids playing hard.
“I watch a lot of their defense, I am extremely impressed with them defensively,” he added. “… They play hard, they play physical and they play sound. Somebody’s coaching those kids and making them do what they’re supposed to do, so I’ve been very impressed watching them on film.”
The Golden Bears rank 13th in the nation in total defense (275.7 yards per game) and are tied with L-R and two other teams for fourth in sacks (40). Meanwhile, the Bears rank 23rd in total defense (292.8 yards per game) and have 25 takeaways (15 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries), which is tied with five other squads for 16th in the country.
Both teams are particularly stout against the run. L-R gives up the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game (77.1), while Miles ranks 11th in rushing yards allowed per game (85.7).
“It’s gonna be a great challenge for us offensively because they’re not gonna just give us anything,” said Cronic. “We’re gonna have to earn it, we’re gonna have to block, we’re gonna have to make some plays down the field and we cannot turn the ball over.
“… It may be a lower scoring game, but I also have confidence that our offense can get going,” he continued. “We’re getting healthier and I like where we’re at schematically, I like what we’re doing, I like our plan. We’ve just got to go execute and play well.”
L-R has been up to the task all year long, finishing the regular season at 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the South Atlantic Conference. Ranked sixth in the nation and seeded second in their section of the playoff bracket, the Bears have won 21 consecutive regular-season games and 13 straight home contests.
After struggling a bit on offense in its previous few games, L-R capped the regular season with a 49-3 road victory over Catawba last week. The Bears built a sizable halftime lead, which allowed them to play a lot of different players including 10 different ball carriers who combined for 300 yards and five of their seven touchdowns.
“We got to play a lot of guys and we were able to get a comfortable lead,” said Cronic. “… We were able to go take care of business, play a lot of guys in the second half, rest some people. We’ve been a little beat up, so we’re hoping we can continue to heal and have as many bullets to fire as possible here this weekend.”
Sophomore Ameen Stevens (113 carries for 554 yards and 12 TDs) and junior Jaquay Mitchell (70 carries for 540 yards and 2 TDs) have paced the Bears’ rushing attack this season, while redshirt junior quarterback Grayson Willingham has completed 106 of 173 passes (61.3%) for 1,800 yards and 22 scores. Junior wide receiver Dareke Young has 23 receptions for 482 yards and seven TDs, with Mitchell adding 15 catches for 403 yards and five TDs.
On the other side, Miles has also featured a running back by committee. Redshirt freshman Donte Edwards (125 carries for 678 yards and 10 TDs) is their top rusher, but junior Justin Ruiz (120 carries for 644 yards and 3 TDs) and redshirt junior Wade Streeter (91 carries for 490 yards and 4 TDs) are among the Golden Bears’ other offensive weapons.
Through the air, senior quarterback Daniel Smith has completed 121 of 231 passes (52.4%) for 1,561 yards and 13 TDs, while Miles’ leading receiver is redshirt senior Leonard Tyree (27 catches for 499 yards and 3 TDs).
“My understanding is offensively they’re gonna let the clock wind down a little bit, try to shorten the game,” said Cronic of the Golden Bears’ offensive game plan. “They’re gonna do a lot of checks at the line of scrimmage to make sure they’re in the right play and let the play clock run down, so we’re gonna have to take advantage of every opportunity we get offensively because we might not get quite as many possessions.”
Today’s contest will mark the first-ever meeting between L-R and Miles. The Bears are 6-4 all-time in the playoffs, whereas the Golden Bears are 0-1. L-R advanced to the third round last season, while Miles’ only playoff appearance came in 2012 when they fell to West Alabama by a final score of 41-7.
“I think our guys are excited about the opportunity,” said Cronic. “I want them to enjoy it, I want them to have fun, I want them to be the best they can be and I want them to prepare. The only thing I want them to worry about is being prepared, I don’t want them to worry about trying to be better than last year’s team, having a better record, all of the expectation that a lot of people have put on this team.
“That’s what we want, we want that expectation,” he added. “But at the same time, I don’t want that to affect these guys. I want them to enjoy these moments that are precious and I want them to be prepared, and then we’ve got to go out on Saturday and play well. … You’ve got to play well and you’ve got to execute, but I want us to enjoy being in the playoffs and take it one day at a time. We’ve got one fight coming up and that’s against Miles, let’s see if we can win that fight.”
The winner of today’s game will face either third-seeded Bowie State or sixth-seeded Carson-Newman in the second round next Saturday.
