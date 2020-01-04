A pair of undefeated boys basketball teams faced off in their first games of 2020 on Friday night at David W. Craft Gymnasium as the state’s sixth-ranked 3A squad, Hickory, hosted fourth-ranked Freedom in a battle of Northwestern 3A/4A Conference powerhouses. Ultimately, the visiting Patriots led from beginning to end on the way to a 58-46 win over their league rivals.
Freedom held a 10-2 advantage in made 3-pointers as it improved to 12-0 overall and 2-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A play. Meanwhile, the Red Tornadoes dropped to 10-1 and 1-1 following their third loss to the Patriots in the last four meetings between the teams.
“I think you have to give up something with Freedom, and we wanted to contain and keep everything in front of us and force guys to hit shots,” Hickory coach Andy Poplin said. “We didn’t want 15, the (Bradley) Davis kid, shooting it. We wanted to make those other guys make shots. Those other guys stepped up and made shots tonight, and I didn’t think that we made shots.”
In what would prove to be a sign of things to come, the first two made field goals came on Freedom 3s. After Davis swished a triple from the right corner, Que Garner knocked one down from the opposite corner to give the Patriots a 6-0 lead. At the end of the first quarter, Freedom again found itself with a six-point advantage at 17-11.
Following a triple from the Patriots’ Jayden Birchfield to begin the second period, Hickory’s Nick Everhardt recorded his third putback of the night before Ben Tolbert drained a 3 to extend Freedom’s lead to double digits at 23-13. Another trey from Garner came soon thereafter, but after back-to-back layups from the Red Tornadoes’ Jayden Maddox, a last-second jumper from Davis made it 28-19 in favor of the Patriots entering the halftime break.
The Red Tornadoes shaved a point off Freedom’s lead in the third quarter, largely due to the work of Davis Amos. After failing to score in the first half, the senior wing scored nine points in the third frame to help Hickory keep pace. Cody Young, Chrishon Hargrove and Maddox also scored for the hosts as they trailed 42-34 after three quarters.
Amos continued his strong work in the fourth period, but after falling behind by as many as 16 at 52-36, the Red Tornadoes were unable to rally. Garner and former Hickory standout James Freeman connected on Freedom’s ninth and 10th triples of the contest as the Patriots held on for a 12-point victory.
“Sometimes it’s a make-or-miss deal — one team’s knocking shots down, the other one’s not,” said Poplin. “It becomes a struggle, it becomes frustrating and you start to push a little bit, which I thought we did.”
Garner and Freeman finished with 15 points apiece to lead the Patriots’ attack, with Davis also reaching double figures with 11.
On the other side, Hickory’s Amos was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points — all after halftime. Everhardt added 10 points for the Red Tornadoes, while Young and Maddox each finished with six.
“If you had told me before the game that they would score 58, I would’ve thought that it was not a bad job defensively for our team,” said Poplin. “We’ve just got to put the ball in the basket and we struggled a little bit scoring, and we do at times struggle to score. We depend on Cody and Davis for a lot of our offense and when they struggle a little bit then we struggle.”
Hickory visits South Caldwell on Tuesday before hosting nonconference Hunter Huss on Wednesday.
GIRLS
Freedom 63, Hickory 46
The No. 1 3A team in the state certainly looked like it on Friday night, easily dispatching the 14th-ranked Red Tornadoes behind a game-high 19 points from Blaikley Crooks. Three other Patriots posted double-figure scoring efforts as well, as Christena Rhone had 14 points and Josie Hise and Adair Garrison finished with 11 apiece.
Aysha Short led Hickory (9-3, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) with 17 points, while Shelby Darden had 10. Kayla Soublet chipped in eight points for the Red Tornadoes.
After a steal and layup from Soublet tied things at 8-all, consecutive layups from Danisha Hemphill and Hise gave the Patriots (12-0, 2-0) a 12-8 advantage after the first quarter that they would not relinquish. Freedom led 26-14 at the half and 40-30 heading into the fourth period.
Hickory has lost 11 straight matchups with the Patriots since beating them four times during the 2013-14 season and twice during the 2014-15 campaign. The Red Tornadoes were a combined 56-1 those two seasons, reaching the state finals each year and winning a state championship in 2015.
Hickory travels to South Caldwell on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference Hunter Huss on Wednesday.
