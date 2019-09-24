The Greater Hickory Kennel Club is hosting a free seminar and hands-on training for individuals interested in pet therapy on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon, with practice to follow at Abernethy Laurels’ Spirit Place building in Newton.
Pet therapy is a way for individuals to help others through the use of certified canine-human partner teams. Once a handler and dog are certified through one of several organizations, visits can be made in a wide variety of settings.
Veteran trainer and pet therapy evaluator Tina Whisnant will instruct attendees on how to get started with pet therapy, how to begin training a dog, how to become a certified team and more at the seminar. Well-behaved dogs are welcome for the hands-on portion. The public is invited to the seminar, but must pre-register. To register, email emilykillian0907@gmail.com or call 828-569-9575.
“Over the years, we have visited patients in nursing homes, hospice care and adult day programs, helped calm anxious travelers at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, and supported new or struggling readers through the Paws to Read program at the Catawba County Library. There are so many opportunities out there to help,” said Emily Killian, a member of the Greater Hickory Kennel Club who has been making therapy dog visits for a decade after training with Whisnant.
“After the visit, the majority of people are smiling and can’t wait to tell others about the wonderful dog they just met. If you’re lucky, you’re able to build a long-term relationship with the people you visit. This can be bittersweet, as patients sometimes die or someone tells you a story that makes you cry, but it’s always worth it in the end to help someone unburden themselves or to help someone pass on with a little extra love in their final days. Other times, the visit is as simple as making someone’s day a little brighter.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, pet therapy can significantly reduce pain, anxiety, depression and fatigue in people with a range of health problems, including:
People receiving cancer treatment, dental procedures and more
People in long-term care facilities or receiving hospice care
People with cardiovascular diseases
People with dementia
Veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder
People with anxiety
Whisnant has done pet therapy continuously since 1984 with nine different dogs of four different breeds. She is an AKC Canine Good Citizen evaluator and is an evaluator for the pet therapy organization Love On A Leash. She has finished conformation championships on four dogs, earned 16 obedience and rally titles on seven different dogs, and has titles on dogs in lure coursing, agility, nose work and is currently halfway through a scent work title.
Whisnant has been teaching public classes since 1994, including puppy kindergarten, adult manners, senior puppy, tricks, formal obedience, games, classes tailored to shy or fearful dogs, self-control classes, agility, rally, nose work, tracking and pet therapy. She has had more than 40 dog and handler teams come through her pet therapy classes, receive their certification and begin doing pet therapy visits.
This free seminar is brought to Catawba County by the Greater Hickory Kennel Club, whose mission is to preserve today’s breeds for tomorrow’s families. For more information on the club or how to join, find the club on Facebook or at http://www.ghkc.net/index.html.
