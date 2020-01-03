The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team started 2020 on the right foot, snapping a four-game losing streak following a two-week break with a 79-72 victory over Wingate on Wednesday night at Shuford Gymnasium. The win pushed the Bears’ overall record to 5-5 and their South Atlantic Conference mark to 1-4.
Freshman center Cooper Fowler had a standout game for L-R, recording his first career double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers late in the second half and scored eight points in the final 3:06.
Wingate (4-7, 0-5 SAC) jumped out to a 16-8 advantage before a 7-0 run by the Bears cut the deficit to one. However, the Bulldogs built a double-digit lead, 31-21, with 5:18 remaining in the opening half for their largest lead of the night.
The Bears rallied again, storming back to take a 38-34 lead into the halftime break. Darius Simmons scored five points in the final 45 seconds of the half to give L-R its first lead.
Despite trailing midway through the second half, L-R again came from behind. With the game tied at 65-all, Mason Hawks buried a triple to give the hosts a lead that they would not relinquish.
In addition to Fowler’s performance, Simmons added 15 points for the Bears. L-R’s Hawks and R.J. Gunn chipped in 13 points apiece, while the Bears committed just eight turnovers compared to 21 for the Bulldogs.
L-R shot 41.9% from the field and 75% from the free-throw line to hand Wingate its seventh consecutive loss. Fowler’s double-double was the Bears’ first since Cory Thomas scored 24 points and 10 rebounds in their NCAA Division II tournament game against USC Aiken last March.
L-R hosts Coker on Saturday at 4 p.m. The women will also do battle with Coker prior to the men’s contest, with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.