Cooper Fowler

Lenoir-Rhyne's Cooper Fowler (33) shoots from the top of the key against Lander's DeShundre Rucker (40) in this file photo.

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team started 2020 on the right foot, snapping a four-game losing streak following a two-week break with a 79-72 victory over Wingate on Wednesday night at Shuford Gymnasium. The win pushed the Bears’ overall record to 5-5 and their South Atlantic Conference mark to 1-4.

Freshman center Cooper Fowler had a standout game for L-R, recording his first career double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers late in the second half and scored eight points in the final 3:06.

Wingate (4-7, 0-5 SAC) jumped out to a 16-8 advantage before a 7-0 run by the Bears cut the deficit to one. However, the Bulldogs built a double-digit lead, 31-21, with 5:18 remaining in the opening half for their largest lead of the night.

The Bears rallied again, storming back to take a 38-34 lead into the halftime break. Darius Simmons scored five points in the final 45 seconds of the half to give L-R its first lead.

Despite trailing midway through the second half, L-R again came from behind. With the game tied at 65-all, Mason Hawks buried a triple to give the hosts a lead that they would not relinquish.

In addition to Fowler’s performance, Simmons added 15 points for the Bears. L-R’s Hawks and R.J. Gunn chipped in 13 points apiece, while the Bears committed just eight turnovers compared to 21 for the Bulldogs.

L-R shot 41.9% from the field and 75% from the free-throw line to hand Wingate its seventh consecutive loss. Fowler’s double-double was the Bears’ first since Cory Thomas scored 24 points and 10 rebounds in their NCAA Division II tournament game against USC Aiken last March.

L-R hosts Coker on Saturday at 4 p.m. The women will also do battle with Coker prior to the men’s contest, with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.

