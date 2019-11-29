The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team dropped a difficult 121-85 contest to 24th-ranked Division I rival Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute on Tuesday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.
The Red Hawks (3-3) were doomed in the contest by 30 turnovers and hurt by 34 personal fouls, which the Cobras (8-0) converted into 31 made free throws on 46 attempts.
Caldwell, which led 56-34 at halftime, also out-rebounded CVCC 68-49 in the game and scored 33 of its points on second-chance opportunities.
Jonathan McFall led Catawba Valley with 14 points, while Donovan Evans also reached double figures in scoring with 10 points. Charles Bryson and Tony Hauser also scored eight points apiece for the Red Hawks.
The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action next Wednesday when it travels to Thomasville to battle Davidson County in Region 10 action. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
