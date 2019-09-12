This past Sunday, the Atlanta Braves recognized and honored their Minor League Players and Pitchers of the year with an on-field presentation at SunTrust Park. Former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Justin Dean was one of the honorees.
Dean was selected as the Rome Braves Player of the Year for 2019. The Rome Braves are the Class-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Dean played in 109 games for the Braves, hitting .284 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs. He also led the South Atlantic League in triples (9) and stolen bases (47). His 47 stolen bases were an organization-high for the Braves at any level.
Before getting selected in the 17th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Dean played three years with the Bears. He led Lenoir-Rhyne in stolen bases all three years and finished his last year with a career-best .398 average, six homers and 36 RBIs to help the Bears finish with a 27-22 record.
Dean continues to rise in the rankings as well. Baseball America came out with its midseason top prospect list and he has risen to 22nd in the Top 30 Atlanta Braves prospects, along with being 23rd on the MLB Pipeline 2019 Prospect Watch List for the Braves.
