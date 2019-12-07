Gerald Tolbert

RECORD FILE PHOTO: Tolbert 

A Republican candidate for county commissioner has removed himself from the race in the first week of filing. 

Former Claremont Police Chief Gerald Tolbert filed for Catawba County commissioner as a Republican on Wednesday. However, he had withdrawn his candidacy by Friday, Elections Director Amanda Duncan said.

With Tolbert out, the race for the two at-large seats on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners included four Republican candidates as of 4 p.m. Friday: incumbent Barbara Beatty, Austin Allran, Derek Colson and Richard Thompson.

The Catawba County filings have been dominated by Republicans so far, but one Democratic candidate has filed.

Kim Bost

Bost 

Kim Bost filed to run for the 96th N.C. House District, which is located primarily in the northwest section of Catawba County.

Bost ran for the seat in 2018, losing to Republican Jay Adams.

Andy Wells, the state senator who represents Catawba and Alexander counties, filed for lieutenant governor this week.

By choosing to run for lieutenant governor, Wells is forgoing another chance at election to the N.C. Senate.

Former state representative Mark Hollo, a Republican, is running for his seat.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, the following candidates had filed for office in Catawba County:

