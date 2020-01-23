A former Hiddenite Elementary school teacher has been charged with assaulting a disabled student.
Dottie Lynn Bailey, 45, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person on Jan. 16, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Bailey grabbed the victim by the arm and spanked her, the release said. The release did not specify the victim was a student, but Alexander Sheriff Chris Bowman confirmed it was a student who was assaulted.
Bailey was issued a $5,000 secured bond.
Renee Meade, communications director for the Alexander County School System, said Bailey resigned her position in December.
Meade did not say when the assault occurred and said she could not release any other information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.