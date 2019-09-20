HICKORY - During the weekend of Sept. 27-29, filmmakers from around the world — and some of the filmmakers that made them — will be traveling to Hickory for the fifth annual Footcandle Film Festival.
The 2019 Footcandle Film Festival will be held at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block, with films being shown between Friday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 29. This year’s festival will bring 35 films to the area, including short films, documentaries, and dramatic feature films.
The official film festival opens with a Friday night short films event and reception and closes with a dinner and awards ceremony Sunday evening at Moretz Mills.
Several of the films will be represented by their directors who will be attending the festival to discuss their films and meet festival attendees. A complete list of the films, their descriptions and trailers can be found on the festival web site (www.footcandlefilmfestival.com). The films playing at this year’s festival were reviewed by a panel of judges and selected from over 300 submissions. The films playing during the festival are eligible for one of six awards to be presented at the end of the weekend.
A special event will be held the evening before the official start of this year’s festival. The Footcandle Film Festival, in partnership with The Visiting Writers Series of Lenoir-Rhyne University, held the first year of the Footcandle Scriptwriting Competition earlier this year. Script submissions, for both feature-length films and short films, were accepted earlier in the year with a committee formed to review all of the applications.
The winner of this year’s competition will receive their award at a special event on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Belk Centrum on the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus. The event will consist of the author discussing their work, a table reading of a portion of their script, and a question-and-answer session. This event is free and open to the public.
In addition to screening films and presenting awards to filmmakers during the festival weekend, the Footcandle Film Society will be awarding grants to three North Carolina-based film projects as part of Footcandle Filmmaker Grant Fund program. This year’s grant recipients will also be recognized during the Sunday night closing ceremony and dinner.
The festival is open to the public and tickets for film screenings or the opening and closing events can be purchased online by visiting www.footcandlefilmfestival.com. Tickets can be purchased with credit or debit cards; taxes and credit card charges will apply. Tickets will remain on sale through the festival weekend for any events that are not sold out.
Attendees also have the option of purchasing a weekend pass that provides tickets to all of the film screenings throughout the weekend and the Friday night opening short films event at a discounted price. The closing awards ceremony and dinner is a separate ticket and not included in the weekend pass.
