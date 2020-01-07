From the steps of her family home in York, South Carolina, Amanda Peyatt could see the popular cafe her grandmother ran.
Growing up, she saw the life her grandmother brought to her community through the cafe, and it drove Peyatt toward the restaurant business. Now, Peyatt, her husband John and their friend Allen Marple are hoping to breathe life into their part of Hickory.
Their new restaurant 13 Twenty Hickory Pub opened last week in northeastern Hickory — just north of Springs Road. It’s been in the works for nearly a year.
The group started searching for a location in March 2019 and landed on the vacant former Piccolo’s building on 16th Street Northeast over the summer. It’s a five-minute drive from the Peyatts’ home. “We wanted to create something nice on this side of town,” Amanda Peyatt said.
The building was empty for seven years, so it took four months of renovation to get it ready — most of which the trio did themselves.
They knocked down a wall to create a bar in the back corner with a gray tile countertop. Fresh gray and dark blue paint on the walls paired with dark wood tabletops and accent beams gives the place a warm and welcoming atmosphere, which is Peyatt’s goal.
“I want people to enjoy themselves and feel comfortable,” she said. “I want them to feel comfortable enough to stay around.”
Slate gray metal chairs and stools and vintage style Einstein light bulbs add an industrial design element to modernize the building, Peyatt said.
There are seven televisions to keep people entertained. Behind the bar there are eight craft beers on tap, a fridge full of wine and beer, shelves of liquors and a rack of wine. But Peyatt wants the place to go beyond just being a bar — she wants the food to shine.
13 Twenty is offering classic pub food like burgers, at $9, but mixing it up as well — offering specialty items like bison and elk burgers at $14. Their menu has several sandwiches and wraps for $7-9. They offer chicken wings with a rub recipe Peyatt brought from home, at about $1 apiece. The sides include classics like coleslaw, pub chips and Peyatt’s favorite — hand-cut fries.
“I love the freshness, especially with the fries,” she said. “People really love them.”
Peyatt brought several recipes to the restaurant from her own kitchen, including naan pizzas. Peyatt started making pizza on naan bread, an Indian flat bread, for her kids several years ago. When the trio started planning 13 Twenty’s menu, naan pizza seemed like the perfect single-serving offering that was a little out of the norm for a pub, she said. The naan pizzas cost $8-10.
Peyatt worked at and owned nightclubs in the past, most recently Main Street Tavern in Wilkesboro, which she ran with her husband until early last year. They left when they decided to open a place closer to home. With 13 Twenty, Peyatt wants to move away from the nightclub scene and have a place for families and those looking to grab a drink and watch a game.
“We’re trying to appeal to a good variety of people,” she said. “And we get all kinds of people.”
In their first few days open, they’ve drawn large groups for lunch, couples for dinner and individuals grabbing a drink.
She hopes to take advantage of traffic in that part of town. “We want to be able to show you can come over here (to northeastern Hickory) and still have a place you can go to,” she said.
Peyatt sees the restaurant as a chance to build up her community and make something her friends and family are proud of, she said.
“I want my children to be able to come here and work here if they want,” she said. “I want them to be able to see us working hard and see us building something for the community.”
