CHARLOTTE — Fred T. Foard continued to dominate the competition during the 2019-20 wrestling season, defeating all five of its opponents during Saturday’s Adidas Duals at Hickory Ridge High School to improve to 26-0 in dual matches this winter.
In addition to a 70-0 win over A.L. Brown, the Tigers beat Concord 61-13, North Lincoln 63-12, Northwestern Guilford 45-21 and Weddington 79-0.
Here’s a look at how Foard fared in each match:
Foard 70, A.L. Brown 0
Brock Carey (106 pounds) earned a 16-0 technical fall, while Ian Willis (113) won by forfeit and Dawson Cody (120) collected a 10-1 major decision. Other victorious Tigers were Jamie Richard (126; first-period pin), Zane Birtchet (132; forfeit), Braden Wharton (138; forfeit), Dalton Jackson (145; 13-9 decision), Justin Whalen (152; 12-4 major decision), David Weaver (160; 6-2 decision), Hunter Lloyd (170; 6-4 decision), Landon Foor (182; forfeit), Jacob Belton (195; forfeit), Mo McAfee (220; forfeit) and Dylan Smith (285; forfeit).
Foard 61, Concord 13
Carey (106) won by forfeit and Willis (113; 14-4 major decision) was also victorious. Richard (126; forfeit), Birtchet (132; forfeit) and Wharton (138; forfeit) won the next three bouts, while Joel Parrish (145; 12-7 decision) grabbed a win as well. Other winning wrestlers for the Tigers were Whalen (152; pin), David Weaver (160; forfeit), Foor (182; pin), Belton (195; forfeit) and Smith (285; forfeit).
Foard 63, North Lincoln 12
Following a 9-6 decision from Carey (106), Foard also got wins from Willis (113; forfeit), Cody (120; forfeit), Richard (126; forfeit), Birtchet (132; 14-1 major decision), Wharton (138; second-period pin), Jackson (145; 8-1 decision), Conner Weaver (152; first-period pin), David Weaver (160; 18-2 technical fall), Lloyd (182; first-period pin), Belton (195; forfeit) and Smith (285; forfeit).
Foard 45, Northern Guilford 21
Carey (106) earned a 13-2 major decision, with the Tigers’ Willis (113; 12-9 decision) and Cody (120; 8-0 major decision) also picking up victories. Other Foard grapplers recording wins were Birtchet (132; 5-1 decision), Wharton (138; first-period pin), Whalen (152; 12-4 major decision), David Weaver (160; first-period pin), Lloyd (170; 9-5 decision), Foor (182; first-period pin) and Belton (195; first-period pin).
Foard 79, Weddington 0
Foard won all 14 weight classes against the Warriors, with Carey (106; pin), Willis (113; pin) and Spencer Bechtol (120; pin) all making short work of their opponents. Also winning for the Tigers were Richard (126; 15-2 major decision), Birtchet (132; pin), Wharton (138; pin), Conner Weaver (145; forfeit), Whalen (152; 4-2 decision), Evan Steiger (160; pin), Lloyd (170; pin), Belton (182; forfeit), Foor (195; pin), McAfee (220; pin) and Smith (285; forfeit).
The Tigers will take part in a tri-match involving West Caldwell and Draughn today at Draughn High School.
ST. STEPHENS, BUNKER HILL EACH WIN 2 WEIGHT CLASSES DURING ROYAL VIKING CLASSIC
St. Stephens had two wrestlers win their weight classes during Saturday’s Royal Viking Classic at North Wilkes High School. Jovanny Urzua took first place at 113 pounds, while Justin Beltran won the 182-pound division.
Other placers for the Indians included Dalen Milligan (2nd at 138), Andre Britt (2nd at 195), Ryan Campbell (2nd at 285), Coy Reid (3rd at 120), Dorian Whitworth (3rd at 170), Cesar Chavez Alonso (4th at 106) and Beck Nestor (4th at 152).
Bunker Hill’s Brayden Guess and Casey Bolick were the champions at 145 and 220, respectively. Meanwhile, Rodney McManus was second at 170.
Other placers for the Bears were Jose Hernandez (3rd at 132) and Jadan Speaks (3rd at 152).
Alexander Central also participated, with Dylan Dalton coming in fourth at 120 and Caleb Fountain finishing fourth at 132.
St. Stephens hosts Alexander Central tonight, while Bunker Hill will join East Burke in visiting West Iredell for a tri-match.
