Several local wrestling teams competed in tournaments last weekend, including Fred T. Foard, Hickory, Hibriten and host Newton-Conover in the annual Red Devil Duals on Friday and Saturday at Newton-Conover High School.
Full results were unavailable for Hickory and Hibriten, but the Tigers finished 9-0 to improve to 19-0 in dual matches this season. Meanwhile, the Red Devils posted a 3-6 record to move to 15-9.
Foard defeated Avery County 43-31, Davie 54-13, Hickory Ridge 42-27, Mooresville 52-28, Morehead 61-9, North Gaston 56-20, Rock Hill (South Carolina) 63-18, Science Hill (Tennessee) 48-18 and West Forsyth 54-15. Brock Carey and Landon Foor won all eight of their bouts, while Jacob Belton was 7-0 and Mo McAfee was 6-0.
Other individual standouts for the Tigers included Hunter Lloyd (7-1), William Auton (6-2), Zane Birtchet (6-2), Justin Whalen (6-2), Dalton Jackson (5-1), Evan Steiger (4-1), Braden Wharton (5-2) and Jamie Richard (4-2).
Newton-Conover beat Hickory 78-0, Morehead 42-27 and North Gaston 54-21, but lost to Davie 40-36, Rock Hill 34-33, Avery County 42-28, Hickory Ridge 42-31, Mooresville 42-36 and Science Hill 52-30. Sakarri Morrison and Ryan Walker won all nine of their bouts, while Josh Nichols and Cole Clark were 8-1, Isaiah Summers was 6-2 and Owen Clark was 6-3.
Bandys finishes 1-4 at Alleghany Duals
The Trojans earned just one win during last Saturday’s dual tournament at Alleghany High School, moving their overall record to 5-12. Bandys’ victory came via a 48-36 decision over Chilhowie (Virginia), while the Trojans’ losses came to Ashe County (66-12), R.J. Reynolds (45-36), Watauga (39-33) and North Stokes (51-27).
Trey Story and Bryson Burkett won all five of their bouts for Bandys, with William Nix finishing 3-0. Austin Cline added a 4-1 mark for the Trojans, while Ian Powers was 2-1 and Ayden Hocking and Barrett Hershberger each finished 3-2.
St. Stephens goes 1-2 at Hilltopper Duals, also competes at Warrior Invitational
The Indians won one of their three matches during last Friday’s Hilltopper Duals at R-S Central High School in Rutherfordton, beating South Point 54-18 but falling to Hough by a 40-29 final and the host Hilltoppers by a 39-38 score. St. Stephens is now 14-6 on the season.
Jovanny Urzua, Coy Reid, Dalen Milligan and Andre Britt were all 3-0 for the Indians, while Beck Nestor was 2-0. St. Stephens’ Jayden Jackson and Justin Beltran added 2-1 records.
St. Stephens also sent its “B” team to the Warrior Invitational last Saturday at West Caldwell High School, with Brady Connell finishing second in the 120-pound division, Kymani Evans taking second at 138, Edwin Flores coming in third at 106 and Anthony Bravo finishing third at 145. Connell and Evans posted 2-1 records, while Flores was 3-1 and Bravo was 2-2.
Maiden grapplers take part in Bobby Abernathy Invitational
The Blue Devils didn’t win any weight classes during last Saturday’s Bobby Abernathy Invitational at Piedmont High School in Monroe, but did get a second-place finish from Tyrus Cobb at 132 pounds. Nathaniel Poovey added a third-place finish at 126, while Zachary Beard came in third at 138.
Cobb finished 3-1 during the event, with Beard finishing 2-2 and Poovey posting a 1-2 mark after receiving a first-round bye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.