A number of individual wrestling tournaments were held over the weekend as grapplers participated in their final matches before the holiday break. Fred T. Foard hosted its 21st annual Tigerland Classic on Saturday, while other area squads competed in tournaments at Cary High School, the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte and Statesville High School.
Here’s a look at how things turned out for local teams:
Fred T. Foard, Tigerland Classic at Fred T. Foard High School
The Tigers won their host event behind 182-pound champion Landon Foor, who was named the tournament’s Upper Weight Most Outstanding Wrestler. The junior improved to 26-0 this season and has won 73 matches in a row, including a 2A state title last winter.
Hunter Lloyd added a first-place finish for Foard at 170, while Braden Wharton was the runner-up at 138. Third-place finishers for the Tigers were Brock Carey at 113, Jamie Richard at 126 and David Weaver at 160.
St. Stephens, Mark Adams Holiday Classic at Cary High School
The Indians finished second as a team during the annual Mark Adams Holiday Classic on Friday and Saturday. They totaled 160.5 points to finish behind first-place West Lincoln, which had 225. Twenty-five total teams participated in the individual tournament, including host Cary (8th; 112).
Cesar Chavez Alonzo (106), Jovanny Urzua (113), Coy Reid (120), Braxton Hankinson (126), Evan Trossi (132), Dalen Milligan (138), Garrett Bolling (145), Beck Nestor (152), Andrew Kehoe (160), Dorian Whitworth (170), Justin Beltran (182), Andre Britt (195) and Robert Valencia (220) represented St. Stephens during the event.
Newton-Conover, Great Smoky Mountain Grapple at U.S. Cellular Center
The Red Devils came in seventh out of 31 teams during the annual Great Smoky Mountain Grapple on Friday and Saturday, compiling 131 points. West Henderson was first with 161.5 points.
Eleven wrestlers participated for Newton-Conover led by Sakarri Morrison, who won the 195-pound championship after earning a 6-1 decision over Brevard’s John Pickford in the title match. Third-place finishers for the Red Devils were Josh Nichols at 170, Owen Clark at 220 and Ryan Walker at 285, while Cole Clark came in fifth at 182.
Bunker Hill, Greyhound Classic at Statesville High School
The Bears had several wrestlers place during the annual Greyhound Classic on Saturday, with Casey Bolick finishing first at 220, Brayden Guess and Jadan Speaks taking second at 145 and 152, respectively, and Jose Hernandez coming in third at 120.
Bolick collected an 8-5 decision over North Iredell’s Elijah Hurt to win his weight class.
Alexander Central, Elizabeth Barry Memorial at Mallard Creek High School
The top finishers for the Cougars during the annual Elizabeth Barry Memorial on Friday and Saturday included Alysha Earley (3rd at girls’ 132/138), Blake Martin (4th at boys’ 285), Caleb Fountain (7th at boys’ 132) and Elijah Peal (8th at boys’ 145).
Dylan Dalton (120) and Adam Icard (138) also won multiple bouts for Alexander Central.
