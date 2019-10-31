NEWTON — Fred T. Foard is used to sweeping matches, and that’s exactly what happened again in the third round of the 2A state volleyball playoffs on Thursday night at Jerry Copas Gymnasium. For the 26th time this season, the Tigers won in three sets, but it was a tough second set that really turned the tide for the state’s top-ranked 2A team.
After taking the opening set 25-12, No. 1 seed Foard got all it could handle from eighth-seeded R-S Central in the second set before emerging with a 26-24 win. The Tigers carried their momentum into the third set, where they won 25-14 to collect their eighth straight three-set victory since dropping a five-setter at the hands of undefeated 3A powerhouse Watauga on Oct. 10.
“I would say they definitely dug a little deeper there,” Foard head coach Meredith Lombardi said of her team’s ability to pull through in the second set. “They were like ‘oh God, we’ve got to figure this out.’ And there’s only so much me and Coach Jordan (Ledford) and (fellow assistant coaches) Bob (Harrison) and Dave (Hefner) can do with yelling and saying stuff, so it really showed that they figured it out on their own, they stepped up a little bit and they did what they were supposed to do.
“That team put pressure on us and we have to be able to accept it,” she added of R-S Central. “At this point and where we’re at, teams are going to do that, and we’ve got to be able to step up. They started to score on us and our ball control was a little all over the place, but it did show a lot about my team, I think, that we were able to not fall into a hole and we dug ourselves out and got the momentum.”
The first point of the night came on a block from Foard’s Sierra Ward, but the Hilltoppers (19-9) responded with a tip from Dot Norris before adding another point to take an early lead. However, the next five points went to the Tigers beginning with consecutive points from Sarah Lingle and ending with an ace from Megan Dorsey as they gained an opening-set advantage that they would not surrender.
After Foard’s Michelle Thao sandwiched a kill in between points by R-S Central, the hosts started to grow their lead. A block from Martina Foster and kills from Dorsey and Ward took place during a stretch that saw the Tigers (29-1) increase their lead to 15-7. The Hilltoppers tried to fight back, but seven of the final eight points were scored by Foard with a tip and an ace from Thao, a block from Foster and a kill from Dorsey allowing it to capture a 13-point set win.
The visitors started to find their way in the second set, which was a back-and-forth affair. One team would surge ahead, only to see the other come back to either tie it or gain the lead. Both squads exhausted each of their two timeouts late in the set, but after trailing 23-21, Foard completed the set with a 5-1 run that included a point from Jamianne Foster and two tips from Ward — the second over the heads of the Hilltoppers’ 6-foot-3 Peyton Jackson and 5-foot-10 MaKenzi Searcy, who were looking to execute a double block.
Foard got things rolling again in the third set, scoring first on a block from Lingle and never trailing. The Tigers’ 5-11 sophomore Martina Foster was particularly impressive, registering the bulk of her five kills on the night in the final set. When all was said and done, it was a match-ending block from Ward that allowed Foard to advance to the fourth round of the postseason for the third consecutive year.
“They’ve just been playing together as a whole for a really long time and they trust one another, so it definitely really helped,” said Lombardi of her squad’s experience playing together. “… I think it’s just a trust thing and it really shows when we get in a clenched situation. It wasn’t like ‘don’t give me the ball,’ it was a ‘let’s go’ kind of thing.”
In addition to five kills and four blocks from Martina Foster, Foard also received eight kills, 11 digs and two aces from Thao, eight kills and eight digs from Dorsey, three blocks from Jamianne Foster, 15 digs from Dara Shaffer, 17 assists from Haley Johnston and 11 assists from Lingle.
“R-S Central, they did what they were supposed to do,” said Lombardi. “They came out here firing and they had that big number 7 girl (Jackson) in the middle, that was one of our focuses and just finding her and number 12 (Searcy), she could do whatever she wanted to with the ball, she could jump.
“R-S is a hard third-round team,” she continued. “They came in here and they brought it, and that’s what we need right now in this push to where we want to be.”
Foard’s next match is set for Saturday at home against fifth-seeded South Rowan (28-1), which swept 20th-seeded West Stokes in the third round and has won 25 matches in a row since losing to West Rowan on Aug. 26. The winner will advance to Tuesday’s 2A Western Regional championship against either second-seeded Brevard or 11th-seeded Patton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.