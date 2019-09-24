STATESVILLE — On the verge of having to rally for the first time this season, Fred T. Foard High’s volleyball team won a tight first set on the way to a 3-0 sweep of Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival West Iredell Monday night.
The visiting Tigers scored the last three points in set one to win 27-25 before finishing out the sweep 25-20, 25-18.
Entering the match with MaxPrep.com’s top 2A adjusted ranking, as released on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s website, Foard remains unbeaten at 15-0 overall, 7-0 in the conference. After losing all four matches to the Warriors in the inaugural season of the Northwestern Foothills in 2017, the Tigers have won four in a row against West Iredell (7-9, 5-2), which was last year’s 2A West Region runner-up. West Iredell dropped into a tie with East Burke for second place.
Foard has now won 45 of 48 sets this season, but it was a point away losing the first set of a match for the first time. After falling behind 5-0 at the start, the Tigers evened the score at 8, the first of nine ties in the opening set.
With the score tied at 24, a kill by Savannah Laws brought up a set point for the Warriors with the Tigers calling a timeout.
Foard coach Meredith Lombardi used the stoppage in play to allow her to team to regroup.
“Give West Iredell credit, they took it to us.,” said Lombardi. “I just sat them and told them to calm down and take a deep breath. Control the ball and do what we are supposed to do. I think that really helped.”
With a chance to serve out the set, Reese Holland’s serve went long to even the score at 25.
The key point of the set followed with the Warriors setting up Meg Tillery for a spike into the back right corner. The line judges at opposite corners made conflicting calls with the first referee quickly calling the ball out and awarding the point to the Tigers. Megan Dorsey ended the set for the Tigers with an ace.
Warriors coach David Parsons argued the line call at the moment and continued the conversation during the changeover before set two.
“I hated to see a situation where that happens,” said Parsons. “But it’s a bang-bang call.”
Lombardi felt her club played timidly at times early in attacking the Warriors’ defense. With the tough first set in hand, the Tigers went to work in the second and never trailed. Foard put together 17 kills in the middle set and led by as much as 19-10 before putting the set away. The Tigers head coach said that West Iredell’s defense also created problems for her hitters.
“We’ve faced some good teams,” said Lombardi. “But West Iredell’s defense is what messed us up. They were picking up a lot of stuff, so our setters had to move the ball around better and we have to do our job as hitters have to move around the defense.”
Especially effective in the second set was Foard’s hitter Martina Foster. Listed at 5-foot-11, the Tigers sophomore dominated the middle of the net with seven kills to go along with a block.
“They have so many position players that are matchup nightmares for a lot of teams in this conference,” said Parsons in response to Foster’s play. “We went to the double-blocking scheme against her. That worked for a little bit, but then somebody else comes to get you. That’s the hallmark of a good team.”
Lombardi said that Foster is the type of player that can get a team on a roll.
“When she’s on, she’s on and she can’t be stopped a lot of times,” said the Foard coach. “She did a really good job of moving the ball around and it really gets our team fired up whenever she gets that kill.”
The message from Lombardi to the setters is simple: “When the middies are on, keep feeding them.”
With the teams tied at 7 in the final set, Foard used a 5-0 run to surge ahead, helped out by net violation and two hitting errors. The Warriors’ offensive threats were often stymied by the Tigers’ back line, led by libero Dara Shaffer, who had 26 digs and Michelle Thao’s 14. West Iredell managed only six kills in the final set.
“When Megan (16 kills), Michelle and Dara are back there, that is a strong line,” said Lombardi. “They and my setters, Haley (Johnston) and Sarah (Lingle), they’re doing what they are supposed to do. It’s tough for other teams to find our holes.”
Parsons said that while his team responded well to what the Tigers had, he knows there is work to do.
“When we took a step back,” said the Warriors coach, “a good team like Fred T. Foard they’re going to beat you.”
The Tigers will travel to Patton tonight.
