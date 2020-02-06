Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CATAWBA COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... CLEVELAND COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... GASTON COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 230 AM EST. * AT 836 PM EST, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED ONGOING FLOODING ACROSS THE AREA. ALTHOUGH THE HEAVIER RAINFALL HAS ENDED, IT WILL BE SOME TIME BEFORE THE WATER RECEDES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GASTONIA, HICKORY, SHELBY, NEWTON, LINCOLNTON, KINGS MOUNTAIN, MT HOLLY, ST. STEPHENS, BELMONT AND CONOVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS WATER-COVERED ROADWAYS, BRIDGES, OR LOW-LEVEL CROSSINGS. ONLY A FEW INCHES OF RAPIDLY FLOWING WATER CAN CARRY AWAY YOUR VEHICLE. IT IS NOT WORTH THE RISK. PLEASE TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. NUMEROUS ROADS, PARKING LOTS AND BRIDGES WILL BE THREATENED BY HEAVY RAIN AND RAPIDLY RISING STREAMS AND CREEKS. PLEASE PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO ROAD SIGNS INDICATING A FLOOD-PRONE AREA. OBEY ALL BARRICADES, EVEN IF WATER IS NOT CURRENTLY OVER THE ROAD. BARRICADES ARE IN PLACE FOR YOUR PROTECTION AND INDICATE AREAS WHERE FLOODING CAN OCCUR RAPIDLY AND WITHOUT WARNING. &&