Flooding due to heavy rains have postponed the two dual state wrestling playoff events scheduled for Thursday to Friday. Fred T. Foard was slated to host the third and fourth rounds in the 2A West bracket, while St. Stephens was set to host the third and fourth rounds in the 3A West bracket.
Both events will now be held Friday at 5 p.m., with the Tigers (44-0) facing Central Academy (29-4) and Surry Central (28-3) taking on Pisgah (15-2) in the third round at Foard. The winners of those matches will meet in the 2A West Regional championship to determine who will face the 2A East champion in the state title match on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Elsewhere, the Indians (32-8) will meet West Henderson (23-0) and Piedmont (26-10) will take on Enka (27-6) in the third round at St. Stephens. The winners of those matches will face off in the 3A West Regional championship to determine who will face the 3A East champion in the state title match on Saturday at noon.
Look for results from Friday's third- and fourth-round matches at Foard and St. Stephens in Sunday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record. Results from Saturday’s state title matches will appear in Monday’s paper.
