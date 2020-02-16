MILLERS CREEK — After last week’s 2A wrestling dual state championship, Fred T. Foard has five state titles in hand — three duals and two tournament titles. However, the Tigers have never swept both team titles in the same season. After this weekend’s performance at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A West Regional tournament, Foard will have a chance to pull off the rare feat.
On Saturday, the Tigers placed 10 wrestlers in the top four and claimed four individual regional titles to win the 2A West tournament for the second time in three seasons. Foard finished with 203.5 points to outpace West Lincoln, which had 181.5. Newton-Conover finished third with 118.
The three schools finished in the top three for the third straight year. Combined, Foard, West Lincoln and Newton-Conover put 12 wrestlers in the finals with nine winning championships.
Foard won the 2A West Regional back in 2018 and went on to win the state tournament the next weekend in Greensboro. With 10 wrestlers advancing to next weekend’s tournament at Greensboro, the Tigers will be a top contender in the team competition. The state tournament for 2A, 3A and 4A classifications begins on Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum with the 1A tournament cranking up on Friday. The championship bouts conclude the tournament on Saturday evening.
“We’re going to show up with the team we’ve got,’ said Tigers head coach Mike Carey of the 10 going to Greensboro. “And we’re going to compete as hard as we can and let the chips fall where they may. I’m really proud of these kids. We had 12 in (out of 14) with a match to go and we got 10 in.”
Back-to-back state champion Landon Foor said the team kept its focus after the celebration of the dual title the previous weekend.
“We talked about it,” Foor said. “It’s a tough sport and if there’s one thing that can bite you in the butt is complacency. There’s no place for complacency in this sport.”
After battling through two rounds on Friday and another Saturday morning, Foard advanced four to Saturday night’s championship round.
It was a pair of Foard freshmen that took charge from the start of their respective bouts against senior wrestlers. At 106 pounds, second-seeded Brock Carey pounced on defending regional champion and top-seeded Mariano Mendoza of Patton from the start. Carey built a 7-2 lead after one period, the racked up several points on near falls before scoring a 17-2 technical fall win.
Another freshman Zane Birtchet entered the 132-pound bracket as the top seed and he proved to be worthy of the ranking as he scored five points in the third period to break open a close match to defeat Chase’s Hunter Dover 7-3.
“Brock beat the number one kid in the state,” said Mike Carey of his son. “And Zane Birtchet has been a hammer all season. He beat a really good kid, who’s a returning state qualifier. That’s nice to get two freshmen like that to go along with Landon and these other guys that have been so important in the lineup.”
The other title may have come with a cost, as Foor (182 pounds) suffered an ankle injury during his semifinal win over Alex Roland. With the ankle heavily taped for the final, he still had enough savvy and strength to easily put away Newton-Conover’s Cole Clark 13-4.
“He’s probably at a different level than probably everybody in the gym,” said Mike Carey of Foor, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weight classes. “He’s got a little bit of magic in him. At 70%, he’s still a major decision better than the next best kid.”
Sophomore Ian Willis (113) was the highest seed of anyone to reach the final. The eighth-seeded Tiger upset No. 1 Uriel Frederico in the quarterfinals, then ousted fifth-seeded Zachary Morrow in the semifinals. Willis’ run ended in the finals with a loss to Hendersonville’s Talon Johnson.
In the consolation finals, Jamie Richard (126), Braden Wharton (138), Justin Whalen (152) and Mo McAfee (285) all won third-place matches. The Tigers also had Evan Steiger (170) and Jacob Belton (195) finished fourth to advance to Greensboro. Steiger was a replacement for former state place Hunter Lloyd, who missed the regional with a back injury.
Newton-Conover also had four members reach the finals and the Red Devils came out with three championships. Along with Clark’s runner-up spot, defending state champion Josh Nichols (170), Sakarri Morrison (195) and Ryan Walker (285) also finished first in their brackets.
“They wrestled well,” said Red Devils coach Eddy Clark. “The top part of our lineup has been good all year and they proved it this weekend. They showed up and wrestled great.”
With speed and agility, Nichols had a quick burst in the second period to pin Patton’s Kaleb Spann. Morrison remained unbeaten (46-0) after he warded off a late challenge from Branden Berger of Franklin to win 5-3.
“A very impressive guy, Sakarri is,” said Clark. “He is very athletic and people notice that about him. But what people don’t know about Sakarri is that he is such a competitor. He has such a motor on him.”
Walker had little trouble with Madison’s Connor Foley during a 14-3 decision.
Runner-up West Lincoln had seven reach the top four spots needed to get to Greensboro with four getting into the finals. Canon Bridges (152) won his third regional after pinning Pisgah’s Lane Mease. Also winning titles for the Rebels were Langton Hoffman (120), who decisioned South Fork 2A rival Cameron Smith of Lincolnton, and Xander Pendergrass (138), who outlasted Shelby’s Will Berkowitz 4-1. Harley Scronce (220) lost an 8-3 decision to Jaron Green. Those four will be joined consolation winners Chade Norman (113) and Ricky Reynolds (145), and fourth-place finisher Ti Phansook (106).
West Caldwell’s Freddy Guardiola won the 145-pound regional title as his escape with 50 seconds left was enough to gain a 4-3 decision. Joining him from Caldwell County is Hibriten’s Azariah Moore, who finished fourth at 182.
Joining Spann and Mendoza from Patton is Dilan Patton, who was third at 120. Also from Burke County is East Burke’s Arturo Pizon-Castillejos, who rode a 15th seed into the consolation finals at 132 lbs. and finished fourth.
WRESTLING 2A WEST REGIONAL
(held at West Wilkes High School)
TEAM SCORES: 1. Fred T. Foard 203.5; 2. West Lincoln 181.5; 3. Newton-Conover 118; 4. West Wilkes 109; 5. Pisgah 101; 6. R-S Central 80.5; 7. East Henderson 67; 8. Lincolnton 66.5; 9. Madison 60; 10. Patton 57.5. Other scores from area conference teams: 17. East Burke 61; 19. West Caldwell 24; T-21. Hibriten 21; 25. Maiden 10; 26. Draughn 4.
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND:
106: Brock Carey (FTF) d. Mariano Mendez (Pat), 17-2
113: Talon Johnson (Hendersonville) d. Ian Willis (FTF), 14-7
120: Langston Hoffman (WL) d. Cameron Smith (L), 15-7
126: Braden Riggs (Pis) d. Zachariah Lewis (RSC), 8-3
132: Zane Birtchet (FTF) d. Hunter Dover (Chase), 7-3;
138: Xander Pendergrass (WL) d. Will Berkowitz (Shelby), 4-1
145: Freddy Guardiola (WC) d. Drew Pinion (RSC), 4-3
152: Canon Bridges (WL) p. Lane Mease (Pis), 3:18
160: John Shepherd (WW) p. Tucker Marshall (EH), 7-0
170: Joshua Nichols (N-C) p. Kaleb Spann (Pat) 3:29
182: Landon Foor (FTF) d. Cole Clark (N-C), 13-4
195: Sakarri Morrison (N-C) d. Branden Berger (Franklin), 5-3
220: Jaron Greer (Ashe Co.) d. Harley Scronce (WL), 8-3
285: Ryan Walker (N-C) d. Connor Foley (M), 14-3
CONSOLATION FINALS:
106: Jack Berkowitz (Shelby) p. Ti Phansook (WL), 4:45
113: Chade Norman (WL) p. Zeke Grabowski (Owen), 2:13
120: Dilan Patton (Pat) d. Sam Hudson (Smoky Mtn.), 8-1
126: Jamie Richard (FTF) d. Cody Jamerson (M), 11-2
132: Louis Mehaffey (Pis) d. Arturo Pizon-Castillejos (EB), 10-1
138: Braden Wharton (FTF) d. Cole Combs (Brevard), 7-2
145: Ricky Reynolds (WL) p. Lucas Whitted (Pis), 2:25
152: Justin Whalen (FTF) d. Robert Heater (WW), 2-0
160: Hunter Holden (Brevard) d. Mason Whitaker (L), 11-3
170: Calvin Jones (E. Rutherford) d. Evan Steiger (FTF), 12-4
182: Alex Roland (WW) d. Azariah Moore (Hib), 4-1
195: Garrett Shumate (WW) p. Jacob Belton (FTF), 2:15
220: Dallas Rash (WW) d. Grayson Parker (EH), 8-0
285: Mo McAfee (FTF) d. Kaleb White (RSC), 5-2
