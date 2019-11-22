Fred T. Foard’s Adison Yoder recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at the University of South Carolina Upstate. On the front row, from left, are her father Easton, Adison and her mother Glenna. On the back row are Catawba Valley Storm travel coaches J.J. Chalk and Mickey Bolick, brother Skylar Yoder and Foard coaches Roland Wright and Jarrod Conner.