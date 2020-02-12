Corey Siemer
Photo courtesy of Fred T. Foard Athletics

Fred T. Foard senior Corey Siemer recently signed his national letter of intent to play football at Wingate University next season. Pictured on the front row, from left, are his brother Coty, Corey, his mother Kelly and his sister Ivey. On the back row are his father Lynn, head coach Ryan Gettys and his grandfather Lynn.

Load comments