Megan Dorsey
Submitted photo

Fred T. Foard’s Megan Dorsey was recently named the WNNC Catawba Shoe Catawba County Volleyball Player of the Year. The junior was a key member of the Tigers’ 2A state championship team that finished 32-1. Pictured, from left, are Foard head coach Meredith Lombardi, father Michael, mother Wendy, Megan and Catawba Shoe Store manager Trent Peeples.

