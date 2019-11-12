KERNERSVILLE — Fred T. Foard junior Karina Coulter had the top individual finish among area runners at this past Saturday’s cross country state championship meet at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, finishing sixth in the 2A girls race with a time of 19:17.31 to collect all-state honors. Junior teammate Ben Trimm added a 30th-place time of 17:06.88 in the 2A boys race.
For Bandys in the 2A girls race, sophomore Lauren Buckminster was 38th with a time of 21:08.27. Draughn senior Tommy Blackwell added a 22nd-place time of 16:52.32 in the 2A boys race.
In the 3A girls race, Alexander Central senior Camella Chruch was 121st with a time of 21:59.58. Senior teammate Logan Ellis added a 32nd-place time of 16:40.82 in the 3A boys race.
Team-wise, East Burke totaled 306 points to finish 12th out of 20 teams in the 2A boys race. The North Lincoln boys came in first with 44 points to capture their fifth state title and third consecutive 2A state championship.
In the 3A boys race, St. Stephens finished 13th out of 24 teams with 339 points. The Chapel Hill boys came in first with 61 points.
Individually, East Burke had seven boys compete in the 2A race. Luke Elliott was 33rd (17:13.13), Logan Shuford was 47th (17:30.60), Ayden Lingerfelt was 83rd (18:21.32), Shane Feamster was 107th (18:46.71), Clay Seagle was 123rd (19:09.57), Caleb Johnson-White was 154th (20:30.57) and Jackson Spencer was 160th (20:59.31).
As for St. Stephens, it also had seven boys participate in the 3A race. Tyler Christensen was 20th (16:31.44), Isaac Cruz was 70th (17:19.92), Jackson Black was 78th (17:28.84), Jeremy Brown was 119th (17:59.40), Jack Kelly was 145th (18:33.80), Payce Sherrill was 150th (18:35.74) and Caleb Ledford was 176th (18:58.40).
Other team champions included Research Triangle in 1A girls, Lincoln Charter in 1A boys, Carrboro in 2A girls, Cuthbertson in 3A girls, Hoggard in 4A girls and Broughton in 4A boys.
