NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team picked up right where it left off in 2019 in its first event of 2020, defeating Crest 75-4 and Lincolnton 56-12 in a tri-match on Thursday at Jerry Copas Gym. With the sweep, the Tigers are now 21-0 this season.
Here’s a look at how Foard performed in each match:
Foard 75, Crest 4The Tigers won 13 of 14 weight classes against the Chargers (6-17). Brock Carey (106 pounds) earned a 15-0 technical fall over Coleman Self, while Ian Willis (113) pinned Ashton McMahan, Dawson Cody (120) pinned Jacob Wesson and Jamie Richard (126) pinned Elisha Wellman.
After Foard’s Zane Birtchet (132) beat Rex Howard via a 13-3 major decision, the Tigers also received wins from Braden Wharton (138; pinned Jackson Wilson), Dalton Jackson (145; forfeit), Justin Whalen (152; pinned Jeffery Miller), David Weaver (160; forfeit), Hunter Lloyd (170; pinned Eli Henson), Landon Foor (182; pinned Lucas Russell), Jacob Belton (195; pinned Brett Hamrick) and Mo McAfee (285; pinned Jaheim Sanders).
Crest’s only win came from Clay Webber at 220. He earned a 9-0 major decision over Harrison Aldridge.
Foard 56, Lincolnton 12Foard’s Carey was victorious at 106, earning a 15-0 technical fall over Matthew Davis. However, the Wolves (16-3) won at 113 thanks to an 8-5 decision from Quinlan Hunter over Willis and at 120 courtesy of Cameron Smith’s pin of Cody.
Richard collected a victory for the Tigers at 126, pinning Ethan Smith. Meanwhile, Birtchet (132; pinned Justin White), Wharton (138; pinned Dakota Munger), Conner Weaver (145; 7-0 decision over Brandon Joaquin), Whalen (152; 15-0 technical fall over Esteban Hoyle), Evan Steiger (160; 6-0 decision over Mason Whitaker), Lloyd (170; pinned Ethan Register), Foor (182; pinned Elijah Powell), Belton (195; pinned Johan Rodriguez) and McAfee (285; 10-0 major decision over Zed Register) also won bouts for Foard.
Lincolnton’s remaining win came from Bernard Wingate at 220. He defeated Dylan Smith by a 5-2 decision.
Foard returns to action in the Adidas Duals today at 9 a.m. at Hickory Ridge High School in Charlotte.
