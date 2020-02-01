LENOIR — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team has ruled each regular season and conference tournament since the inception of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference in 2017. Saturday’s conference tournament at Hibriten High School was no different, as the Tigers mowed down the competition yet again.
Foard qualified for the finals in 13 of 14 weight classes, winning eight individual titles on its way to a convincing victory. The first-place Tigers recorded 263 points to finish well ahead of second-place Bunker Hill (151) and third-place West Iredell (102).
Host Hibriten wasn’t far behind as it finished fourth with 100.5 points, while Patton came in fifth with 78. East Burke (61), Draughn (31) and West Caldwell (28) took sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
“It’s good for the individuals. They’ve put a lot of work into it, so it’s good for them to get some credit finally here in the conference tournament,” Foard coach Mike Carey said. “We had some matchups we won last time during the regular season that we lost today, but then we had some that we flipped that script too sometimes, so it was a good day for these kids and I’m happy for them.”
The Tigers’ first individual championship came at 126 pounds, where Jamie Richard pinned West Iredell’s Ryan Fox in 44 seconds in the semifinals before earning an 8-2 decision over East Burke’s Caleb Johnson-White in the title bout.
Foard’s Zane Birtchet added a title at 132, pinning East Burke’s Arturo Pinzon-Castille in 31 seconds in the semifinals before collecting a 17-2 technical fall over Bunker Hill’s Jose Hernandez in the finals.
In the 138 weight class, the Tigers’ Braden Wharton pinned Hibriten’s Chandler Wyke in 5:08 in the semifinals. He then earned a 10-3 decision over West Iredell’s Omar Morris in the championship bout.
The Tigers’ added four more championships in succession at 152, 160, 170 and 182. Their title at 152 came from Justin Whalen, who earned a 16-0 technical fall over Hibriten’s Caden Crowe in the semifinals and a 16-4 major decision over Bunker Hill’s Jadan Speaks in the finals.
David Weaver (160) kept Foard’s momentum alive by pinning Hibriten’s Sadharri Moore in 2:18 in the semifinals and Bunker Hill’s Clayton Dobbins in 3:43 in the championship bout. Meanwhile, Hunter Lloyd (170) pinned East Burke’s Brody Burns in 24 seconds in the semifinals and Bunker Hill’s Rodney McManus in 3:37 in the finals and Landon Foor (182) kept his unbeaten record intact by pinning Patton’s Kamden Stephens in 18 seconds in the semifinals and East Burke’s Elijah Hess in 36 seconds in the title contest.
Foard also won at 285 thanks to Mo McAfee’s pin of West Iredell’s Yahir Villarreal in 5:47 in the semifinals and his 5-2 decision over Hibriten’s Daniel Baker in the finals.
Of the six remaining weight classes, Patton won two. Additionally, Draughn, West Caldwell, West Iredell and Bunker Hill each emerged victorious in one.
Patton’s Mariano Mendez (106) pinned West Iredell’s Ryan Lambert in 33 seconds and Foard’s William Auton in 2:31 in his final two bouts, while teammate Dilan Patton (120) pinned Hibriten’s Chase Trivette in 1:16 and Foard’s Dawson Cody in 2:19.
Draughn got a first-place finish from Tucker Sisk (113), who pinned Bunker Hill’s Alan Morales in 1:39 in the semifinals before earning an 11-8 decision over Hibriten’s Ross Watts in the finals.
West Caldwell was represented by the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, Freddy Guardiola (145). He earned a 6-3 decision over East Burke’s Trevor Phillips in the semifinals and an 8-1 decision over Foard’s Dalton Jackson in the championship tilt.
West Iredell received a victory from Kareem Stevenson (195), who earned a 5-1 decision over Hibriten’s Tre’Shon Harper in the semifinals and a 6-0 decision over Foard’s Jacob Belton in the finals.
Casey Bolick (220) garnered a win for Bunker Hill. He pinned West Iredell’s Jason Anderson in 1:13 in the semifinals, then pinned Foard’s Dylan Smith in 1:42 in the title bout.
“We know we’ve got some pretty solid kids that are tough and scrappy,” said Carey of his team being represented in the championship round of all but one weight class. “… It’s a good win for our guys. They take pride in that.”
Next up are the dual state playoffs, with brackets set to be released on Monday and first- and second-round matches scheduled for Tuesday at yet-to-be-determined locations.
Team scores: 1. Fred T. Foard 263; 2. Bunker Hill 151; 3. West Iredell 102; 4. Hibriten 100.5; 5. Patton 78; 6. East Burke 61; 7. Draughn 31; 8. West Caldwell 28.
Championship results
106: Mariano Mendez (P) p. William Auton (FTF), 2:31
113: Tucker Sisk (D) d. Ross Watts (H), 11-8
120: Dilan Patton (P) p. Dawson Cody (FTF), 2:19
126: Jamie Richard (FTF) d. Caleb Johnson-White (EB), 8-2
132: Zane Birtchet (FTF) d. Jose Hernandez (BH), 17-2
138: Braden Wharton (FTF) d. Omar Morris (WI), 10-3
145: Freddy Guardiola (WC) d. Dalton Jackson (FTF), 8-1
152: Justin Whalen (FTF) d. Jadan Speaks (BH), 16-4
160: David Weaver (FTF) p. Clayton Dobbins (BH), 3:43
170: Hunter Lloyd (FTF) p. Rodney McManus (BH), 3:37
182: Landon Foor (FTF) p. Elijah Hess (EB), :36
195: Kareem Stevenson (WI) d. Jacob Belton (FTF), 6-0
220: Casey Bolick (BH) p. Dylan Smith (FTF), 1:42
285: Mo McAfee (FTF) d. Daniel Baker, 5-2
Consolation results
106: Lawson Vang (BH) d. Ryan Lambert (WI), 11-4
113: Ian Willis (FTF) p. Dominick Ghiraldi (WI), 2:46
120: Raul Hernandez (BH) d. Chase Trivette (H), via DQ
126: Josiah Honer (H) d. Ryan Fox (WI), 3-2
132: Arturo Pinzon-Castille (EB) p. Jerry Sarath (P), 3:00
138: Chandler Wyke (H) d. Alex Betancourt (BH), 4-1
145: Brayden Guess (BH) d. Trevor Phillips (EB), 10-2
152: Caden Crowe (H) d. Jake Norman (WI), 8-2
160: Eliseo Ramirez (P) p. Sadharri Moore (H), 4:05
170: Francisco Nunez (WI) p. Brody Burns (EB), 3:50
182: Aaron Harris (WI) d. Azariah Moore (H), 7-3
195: Xzavien Barnes (H) p. Tre’Shon Harper (WC), 3:58
220: Jason Anderson (WI) p. Tanner Thompson (P), 3:52
285: Lawson York (BH) p. Addison Poteat (D), :42
