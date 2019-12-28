The Fred T. Foard boys basketball team hasn’t had much success as of late, but the Tigers took an early lead and never relinquished it in a 66-49 win over Bunker Hill in the consolation semifinals of the 33rd annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic on Saturday at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. Foard’s Peyton Hemphill led all scorers with 15 points, while Will Frye added 13 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to go with 11 points and 12 boards from Daniel Lackey.
Derek Presslar also had a big game for the sixth-seeded Tigers (3-6), scoring nine points and pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds. Additionally, Sam Hepler scored eight points off the bench including a pair of 3-pointers.
The seventh-seeded Bears (2-9) were paced by 11 points from Desmond Anderson, with Kaliq Ramseur adding nine and Jay Abrams finishing with eight.
Hemphill drained a 3 from the right wing to get Foard on the board first, while Frye nailed a foul shot to extend the Tigers’ lead to 4-0. Keenan Kee responded with a basket for Bunker Hill, but a Frye putback and a driving layup from Ethan Hildebran made it 8-2 in favor of the designated home team.
By the end of the opening quarter, Foard led 15-7. The Tigers increased their advantage to 28-19 at the half and 45-34 after three quarters before the game became a free-throw shooting competition in the final period, with Frye making all six of his foul shots down the stretch and Foard finishing 10 of 12 at the charity stripe as a team to close out a 17-point victory over their Catawba County rivals.
BOYS
No. 8 South Caldwell 45, No. 4 Maiden 40
In his first meeting against his former team, head coach Danny Anderson’s squad handed the Blue Devils their second loss in as many days. The Blue Devils led after each of the first three quarters, but the Spartans were ultimately able to outlast their adversaries by outscoring them 17-9 in the fourth.
Colby Collins hit four 3s for South Caldwell (2-8), one more than the Blue Devils made as a team. His 16 points led all scorers, and he also pulled down five rebounds.
Also reaching double figures in scoring for the Spartans was Trey Ramsey with 10 points and five boards, with Justin Eggers adding eight points and 11 rebounds including an emphatic two-handed dunk that put South Caldwell up 43-38 with 1:41 to go. Spencer Piercy also helped the Spartans’ cause by hitting two free throws with 11 seconds remaining, reestablishing their two-possession lead.
Dru McCullough had 14 points and nine rebounds for Maiden (4-5), while Elijah Fowler scored 13 points and Iziah Morgan chipped in five points and five boards.
South Caldwell meets Foard in the fifth-place game on Monday at 2:30 p.m., while Maiden will face Bunker Hill in the seventh-place contest at 11:30 a.m.
GIRLS
No. 8 Maiden 69, No. 5 Fred T. Foard 53
The shorthanded Tigers dressed just eight players for the second straight game and the Blue Devils were too much for their Catawba County adversaries, leading at the end of each quarter en route to their first win since a 64-32 home triumph over Hibriten on Dec. 5. Gracie Arrowood scored 16 points to pace the Maiden attack, which also got 14 points and 12 rebounds from Nadia Glover and 13 points and eight boards from Cree Bass.
Maggie Andrews and Lainee Hentschel added eight points apiece for the Blue Devils (2-7), who made 17 of 24 free throws (70.8%) and 8 of 21 triples (38.1%) in the contest.
Samaria Tipps was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points, while Alexis Wolgemuth finished with 18 for the Tigers (4-5). Both players added eight rebounds, with Carley West (6 points, 11 rebounds) and Brianna McClough (4 points, 11 rebounds) also contributing to Foard’s 50-48 advantage on the boards.
Maiden was up 17-10 after the first quarter, but Foard rallied to trail by just two at 33-31 entering the halftime break. The Blue Devils led 52-38 after three periods before winning by a 16-point final margin.
GIRLS
No. 6 Alexander Central 62, No. 7 St. Stephens 42
The Cougars scored the first 15 points and held the Indians scoreless for the first seven minutes, leading throughout in Friday’s 20-point win. Alexander Central’s Sydney Hayes made two 3s in the opening quarter and Teagan Pennell also knocked one down, while a trey from St. Stephens’ Elizabeth Sumpter accounted for the Indians’ only first-quarter points.
From there, Alexander Central (7-4) coasted to a 32-18 halftime lead and a 46-27 advantage entering the final period. The Cougars were led by a game-high 13 points from Madeleine Jenkins, who also had six rebounds.
Chesney Stikeleather added 10 points for the Cougars, while Gracie Harrington finished with nine points and five boards to go with eight points each from Hayes and Teagan Pennell.
On the other side, the Indians’ Joselin Turner tallied 10 points. Lindsey O’Mara added nine points for St. Stephens (2-10), with Kaylee McGlamery chipping in eight points and six rebounds and Sumpter scoring seven points and pulling down six boards.
Alexander Central meets Maiden in the fifth-place game on Monday at 1 p.m., while St. Stephens will battle Fred T. Foard in the seventh-place contest at 10 a.m.
Note: Look for results from Saturday’s final four games in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
BOYS’ BOX SCORES
Bunker Hill: 07 12 15 15 — 49
Fred T. Foard: 15 13 17 21 — 66
Bunker Hill — Desmond Anderson 11, Kaliq Ramseur 9, Jay Abrams 8, Keenan Kee 7, Kaden Robinson 6, Clayson Chapman 5, Marcus Sigmon 2, Ethan Hildebran 1.
Foard — Peyton Hemphill 15, Will Frye 13, Daniel Lackey 11, Derek Presslar 9, Sam Hepler 8, Clay Patterson 7, Justin Simpkins 3.
South Caldwell: 06 12 10 17 — 45
Maiden: 08 15 08 09 — 40
South Caldwell — Colby Collins 16, Trey Ramsey 10, Justin Eggers 8, Spencer Piercy 7, Corey Kincaid 3, Cameron Hadschin 1.
Maiden — Dru McCullough 14, Elijah Fowler 13, Iziah Morgan 5, Micah Haynes 4, Reilly Copeland 3, Treveon Howell 1.
GIRLS’ BOX SCORES
Maiden: 17 16 19 17 — 69
Fred T. Foard: 10 21 07 15 — 53
Maiden — Gracie Arrowood 16, Nadia Glover 14, Cree Bass 13, Maggie Andrews 8, Lainee Hentschel 8, Maggie Sigmon 5, Marley Mingus 3, Keegan Rice 2.
Foard — Samaria Tipps 24, Alexis Wolgemuth 18, Carley West 6, Brianna McClough 4, Lilli Waldon 1.
St. Stephens: 03 15 09 15 — 42
Alexander Central: 17 15 14 16 — 62
St. Stephens — Joselin Turner 10, Lindsey O’Mara 9, Kaylee McGlamery 8, Elizabeth Sumpter 7, Kadance Ramseyer 4, Adri Tomlinson 4.
Alexander Central — Madeleine Jenkins 13, Chesney Stikeleather 10, Gracie Harrington 9, Sydney Hayes 8, Teagan Pennell 8, Nikki Hagy 6, Lanie Hammer 4, Karly Fairchild 2, Malorie Glenn 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.