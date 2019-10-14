Ignacio Giraldo, 61, of Sunrise, Florida was critically injured and later died after a hit-and-run collision on U.S. 221 in Caldwell County on Thursday, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate and asks for public assistance.
Investigators are searching for a charcoal grey 2005-2010 Toyota Sienna minivan. The van may have damage to the right front headlight and/or right front fender area, according to the release.
The accident occurred near Grandfather Mountain.
Anyone with information should contact State Highway Patrol Troop F Communications Center at 828-466-5500.
