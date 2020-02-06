LaDonna Hodge looked out her window before daylight on Thursday to see a “torrent of water.”
She said heavy rain Thursday turned the city-owned easement by her house into a river and got into the crawlspace of her home.
Hodge lives on 12th Avenue NW, a section of which was closed due to the flooding Thursday.
She said it’s the second time since she moved in in December 2018 that a strong rainstorm has flooded the crawlspace.
Hodge said she and her neighbors have concerns that the culvert near the house is not large enough to deal with heavy rainfall.
She said she called the city a few times about the problem but never heard back.
“I would like again for city of Hickory to try to help out here in re-examining the massive water drainage issue in this corner,” Hodge said.
John Huss, who lives near Hodge, said he is one of the neighbors with concerns about the runoff in the area and the size of the culvert.
On Thursday, there was at least a foot of water in his backyard. Huss said he got his basement waterproofed because of frequent flooding.
The city has done some curb and drainage work on the streets that helped but more still needs to be done, Huss said.
“I would hate to see what the situation would look like if the city hadn’t done anything,” Huss said.
Virginia Annable contributed to this story.
