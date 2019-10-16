Fitness enthusiasts in Hickory now have another option.
The Fit Body Boot Camp opened on Oct. 7. The business is located at 1217 16th Street NE.
The business is part of a chain that bills itself as “the world’s fastest growing fitness boot camp brand” on its website.
Tim Herman, who co-owns the business with his wife Teri, said the business offers classes throughout the day focused on cardio and resistance training.
The classes, which last 30 minutes, involve four stations with different exercises that class participants cycle through.
Exercises can be modified based on people’s level of fitness or other physical limitations, Herman said.
At the counter at the front of the business, there are bracelets in jars customers can wear to indicate various health challenges from heart to shoulder problems.
The bracelets are a way of letting the coaches – Fit Body’s term for the personal trainers – know to change the exercises to accommodate the person.
The business also has a machine that can test body metrics like body fat percentage. The machine can be used to help people set goals and specialize their fitness regimen, Herman said.
In terms of the atmosphere of the business, Herman described it as a fun place that creates a sense of community.
“We’re high-fiving and everything during the workout, so it’s just a lot of high energy and a lot of fun,” Herman said.
The price for memberships starts at $97.
For more information, call 828-855-0045.
