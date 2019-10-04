CONOVER - The Catawba County Firefighter Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Joy Baptist Church located at 4015 Herman Sipe Road in Conover.
Weather permitting, the service will conclude at the memorial site next door at the Catawba County Firefighter’s Museum. This is the 19th annual service, and this year’s event will have nine members who participants will be paying tribute to on this special afternoon.
“This service has a special meaning for all who attend, but especially for the family of the deceased fire service members that we honor and remember. These men and women have given years of their lives to our county’s fire service, and it is only proper that we give their families an hour of our time in remembrance of them," said Memorial Coordinator David Pruitt.
For more information, contact Pruitt, Catawba County Firefighter Memorial Committee,at 828-302-4300 or email dpruitt@catawbacountync.gov.
