The city of Hickory paid tribute to former Fire Chief Fred Hollar by naming a fire station in his honor on Friday.

Hickory Fire Station 2 on Ninth Avenue Northeast will now be known as the C. Fred Hollar Fire Station.

City leaders gathered for the dedication ceremony Friday morning.

Hollar retired in October 2018 after 51 years with the department.

He started out as a firefighter and rose through the ranks to become chief in 2012.

On Friday, Hollar said he was grateful for his career and for having the station named for him.

“I worked for six mayors, five city managers and five fire chiefs and I survived all that,” Hollar said. “But to be honest with you, I never dreamed I’d have my name on a building.”

