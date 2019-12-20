Filing for the 2020 elections ended today at noon, setting up primaries for a number of offices.
Primaries will be held on March 3. Here’s a look some of the races Catawba County voters will have a say in next year
Catawba County Board of Commissioners
The race for the two at-large seats on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners is by far the most crowded field voters will choose from.
Seven Republicans – incumbent Barbara Beatty, Austin Allran, Derek Colson, Tom Dees, Ray Abernathy, Richard Thompson and Michael Pastelak – are running in the race, setting up a Republican primary.
Democrats Gabriel Sherwood and Jerome Simpkins are also running for county commissioner.
Incumbent Dan Hunsucker, a Republican whose seat is up for election next year, announced he is not running again.
N.C. Senate District 42
Incumbent Sen. Andy Wells is declining to run for another term in the Senate. Instead, he is running for lieutenant governor, facing a field of at least eight other Republican candidates.
Three candidates have filed to fill the Senate seat. Republicans Mark Hollo and Dean Proctor will face one another in the Republican primary.
Tina Myles is running for Senate as a Democrat. There will be no Democratic primary since she is the only Democrat to file for the seat.
N.C. House District 89
Incumbent Republican Mitchell Setzer is facing Democrat Greg Cranford in a rematch of the 2018 election.
The district covers the majority of Catawba County except for a section in the northwest part of the county.
N.C. House District 96
Incumbent Republican Jay Adams is facing Democrat Kim Bost in a rematch of the 2018 election. There is no primary in this race.
The district is primarily located in the northwest section of Catawba County.
Register of Deeds
Incumbent Republican Donna Hicks Spencer will face challengers Jonathan Barnes and Sondra Stewart Simmons in the Republican primary.
No Democrats filed for the office.
10th Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican, will face Republicans Ralf Walters and David Johnson in the primary.
Democrat David Parker has also filed for the office.
The district includes the majority of Catawba County.
Fifth Congressional District
Republican U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx has no Republican challengers.
Democrat David Wilson Brown and Constitution Party candidate Jeff Gregory have filed for the seat.
The Fifth District includes a portion of northwestern Catawba County.
Judicial Races
Three seats are up for election N.C. District Court District 25.
Incumbent Republican Judges Buford Cherry and Richard Holloway are filing for reelection to their respective seats.
Republican Andrea Chiz Plyler is filing to run for new seat in the district. None of the three candidates face opposition.
