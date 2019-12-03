There will be a Republican primary in the race for Catawba County Board of Commissioners next year.
Three Republicans — Barbara Beatty, Richard Thompson and Derek Colson — filed for the board on Monday, the first day of election filing for the 2020 elections.
The three candidates, who were among the first to file, will compete for the two at-large seats on the board.
The primary for the board and for other partisan offices will take place on March 3.
Of the three, only Beatty is an incumbent. She has served on the board since 1996.
Mark Hollo, a former North Carolina House member who represented Hickory and Alexander County at one point, filed to run for N.C. Senate District 42, which covers Catawba and Alexander counties.
State Sen. Andy Wells, who currently holds the seat, announced plans to run for lieutenant governor earlier this year. Wells said he did not file for lieutenant governor on Monday but plans to do so around the middle of the week.
Filing for statewide office takes place in Raleigh. N.C. Rep. Mitchell Setzer also filed for reelection on Monday.
Filing for office in North Carolina will continue through noon on Dec. 20.
Here’s a look at the candidates who had filed with the Catawba County Board of Elections as of 4 p.m. Monday:
Catawba County Board of CommissionersBarbara Beatty (Republican, incumbent)
Richard Thompson (Republican)
Derek Colson (Republican)
42nd N.C. Senate District
Mark Hollo (Republican)
89th N.C. House District
Mitchell Setzer (Republican, incumbent)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.