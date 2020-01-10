One man died and another was injured in a house fire on Woods Drive in Granite Falls Thursday.
Granite Fall Fire Chief Brian Bennett said David Dewey Sr. was killed in the fire.
Dewey’s son, David Dewey Jr., was transported to a hospital, where he was treated for first-degree burns and smoke inhalation, Bennett said.
Bennett said Dewey Jr. was expected to be released Friday.
Dewey Sr. was in his mid-50s, and Dewey Jr. is in his mid-20s, Bennett said.
The Fire Department received the call for the fire before noon on Thursday, Bennett said.
Before the firefighters arrived, two employees with the town’s electric division pulled Dewey Jr. out of the home. Bennett said the town’s public services building is located near the house and the employees came to help when they noticed the fire.
Bennett and some other firefighters pulled Dewey Sr. out of the house. He was dead when pulled from the home, Bennett said.
The State Bureau of Investigation and Caldwell County fire marshal are tasked with investigating the fire. Bennett did not have details on the investigation but said the fire was not suspicious.
Fire Marshal Kevin Brown had not returned a request for more information on the cause of the fire as of Friday afternoon.
