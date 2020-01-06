Bill Johncock, 55, and his son Logan will soon run the Boston Marathon, but Bill said this is more about spending time with his son than reaching a goal.
Logan Johncock, 21, has Angelman syndrome, which is a rare disability that affects a person’s nervous system, according to his father. This can make it difficult for Logan to balance while walking and also affects his ability to speak.
Due to Logan being nonverbal and only able to express himself through sounds and some sign language, the father and son needed to find something they could do together that they both enjoyed.
Bill said he has participated in 5Ks and marathons, having grown up doing those activities with his own father. Using a specially made running chair, Bill can enjoy this tradition with his son.
“When (Logan) was around 2 years old, we started doing races together, and I think with each of your kids you try to figure out ways to connect with them,” Bill said.
Bill said he and Logan have probably participated in 100 races together.
Logan enjoys moving fast, his mother, Carol Johncock, said. “(Logan) loves any kind of motion,” she said, “the faster the better. Bill used to drive a Jeep Wrangler. Logan loved that thing.”
Bill said he and Logan visit many of the parks around Hickory to run and train. As he runs, Logan claps and cheers from his chair.
Bill and Logan raced in the 2019 Myrtle Beach Marathon in March, when they finished with a time of 3:30:52, qualifying them for the Boston Marathon, which is scheduled in April.
Bill said Logan never minds the length of the race and enjoys it throughout.
“Whenever we run, (Logan) just lights up,” Bill said. “It’s a special experience for the two of us.”
Bill said his goal was to make it to the Boston Marathon with his son. Now that he has made it, he just wants to enjoy the time with Logan.
“The biggest thing is just having fun there,” Bill said. “When I was trying to qualify (for the Boston Marathon), I was pushing pretty hard. So I’m less worried about running really fast.”
After qualifying for the Boston Marathon, Bill started a fundraiser with Ainsley’s Angels of America to help raise money for the chair that Logan will use.
Bill said the new chair will be lighter than what he and Logan normally use and will allow a little more mobility.
So far they have raised enough money to purchase the chair, but now they are hoping to raise enough money to purchase and donate more chairs to Ainsley’s Angels Catawba Valley chapter, Bill said.
The goal is to raise a total of $10,000 for this fundraiser. “The remaining amount will purchase eight chairs,” Bill said.
The fundraiser is listed on GoFundMe at https://charity.gofundme.com/boston2020/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.