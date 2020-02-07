ROBERT C. REED/hickory daily RECORD
On Friday, a woman stood on the side of U.S. 70 holding a sign indicating the Sears in Hickory is closing.
In recent months, the company has announced store closures across the country.
On Thursday, USA Today reported a list of 20 Sears locations expected to close in the coming months. The Hickory location was not included on that list.
The manager for the Hickory store did not return a request for comment on Friday.
