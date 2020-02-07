Sears closing

The sign says: Sears store closing. Everything must go. This store only. The sign was spotted Friday in Hickory along U.S. 70.

ROBERT C. REED/hickory daily RECORD

On Friday, a woman stood on the side of U.S. 70 holding a sign indicating the Sears in Hickory is closing.

In recent months, the company has announced store closures across the country.

On Thursday, USA Today reported a list of 20 Sears locations expected to close in the coming months. The Hickory location was not included on that list.

The manager for the Hickory store did not return a request for comment on Friday.

