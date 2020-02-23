GREENSBORO — Catawba County schools had a sparkling night Saturday at the finals of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Individual Wrestling Tournament. In the 2A class, four grapplers brought home gold medals and three more sported silver by the end of the night.
Newton-Conover was the big winner with three state titles to go with a silver. Joshua Nichols defended his title in the 170-pound weight class with Sakarri Morrison (195) and Ryan Walker (285) each winning their first. Cole Clark (182) finished second. Despite bringing just the four wrestlers, the Red Devils finished the team competition in third place with 94.5 points.
“It’s a great night to be a Red Devil,” beamed Newton-Conover head coach Eddy Clark at the end of the two-day event, which was shortened from three days after Thursday’s session was nixed due to snow throughout the state. “These four have been rock solid all year. To have the come out here and perform like they did, I couldn’t ask for a better outcome.”
Nichols’ win came against Morehead’s Tyler Horton, who dealt Nichols (45-2) one of his two losses this season back in December. The winning rush came in the third period, when tied at 1-1, he rushed for a takedown and added a quick near fall to go up 5-1. An escape and a stall call jeopardized the lead late, but the junior held on for the 5-3 win.
“I know that Josh felt like he was the better wrestler,” Clark said of the rematch. “He works so hard and he wanted to come out and prove to everybody that he was.”
Morrison’s title came in an overtime thriller against Mount Pleasant’s Levi Kluttz. The two battled through regulation tied at 2-2 and neither scored a takedown during the sudden victory period. Morrison (50-0) was able to hold Kluttz on the bottom in the first 30-second overtime period, then worked an escape in the next one to score a 3-2 win to finish off the sophomore’s unbeaten season.
“People see what kind of athlete Sakarri is,” said Clark. “But they don’t realize what kind of competitor he is. He has a motor that just doesn’t quit.”
Walker (51-1) fought out of a 2-0 deficit in the second period and tied it with an escape with 1:22 left in the match. The junior then put Wheatmore’s Devin Daugherty on the mat with 50 seconds left and held off a late charge for a 4-3 victory.
“Ryan is a program kid,” Clark said. “We’ve had him in the program since he was a little kid and to see him do this is special.”
Cole Clark’s loss provided Fred T. Foard with its only title of the night, as Landon Foor won this third title in three years with a 6-3 win. The junior finished the season at 63-0 and ran his win streak to 135 consecutive matches.
It was the second year in a row that Foor battled through an ailment to win the tournament. A year ago, Foor fought through with the flu. This year, it was an ankle injury he suffered at the 2A West Regional. After taking a few days off, Foor was no worse for wear, as he pinned his first two opponents. But the streak nearly came to an end in the semifinal round as Foor fought off a near fall late in the match against Surry Central’s Steven Campbell, then worked an escape for a 7-6 win.
Foard’s coach Mike Carey continues to marvel at the ability of Foor to take on challenges and challengers, alike.
“He continues to go out there with a target on his back,” said Carey of Foor, who is 155-2 in his high school career. He gets everybody’s best shot and finds a way to get it done.”
Freshmen Brock Carey (106) and Zane Birtchet (132) each made it to the finals before finishing second. Carey scored the initial takedown of the match, but North Lincoln’s Jorden Schlossman pushed and built a 5-2 lead. Carey had a takedown with 50 seconds left, but was unable to add back time and lost 5-4.
Birtchet had a tough night against Wheatmore’s Ethan Oakley, who won his third state title with an 11-4 decision.
Foard and Central Academy were in the running for the team championship much of the weekend. The Cougars led Foard 116.5 to 111 heading into the finals, but were able to win two finals and had two more finish second to put the team title out of reach. Central finished the night with 125.5 points with Foard getting 115. The title was the second in a row for the Cougars.
The second-place finish was somewhat disappointing, as the Tigers brought 10 to the state tournament coming off the dual championship.
“There really is a love-hate relationship with this sport,” said Carey. “Sometimes things just don’t go your way. We didn’t do enough in the consolation rounds, but we battled hard.”
The Tigers had all 10 wrestlers win at least one match and had six finish in the top six. Along with the championship appearance for Foor, Carey and Birtchet, Braden Wharton (138) and Justin Whalen (152) each came in fourth and Mo McAfee (285) finished sixth.
Lincoln County finished the night with three championships, including Schlossman’s win. West Lincoln’s Xander Pendergrass (138) repeated his regional win over Shelby’s Will Berkowitz with a second-period pin. His Rebels teammate Canon Bridges (152) added a state title to his runner-up finish in 2019, as he rallied from 5-1 to take an 8-7 win over Mt. Pleasant’s Dalton Miller.
2A Recap
Among other Catawba County schools, Bunker Hill had the best finish with 17 points. Much of that came from Casey Bolick (220), who was the Bears’ only state placer as he came in fifth. Aaron Bryant (195) bowed out in the third consolation round, a match short of placing.
Bandys’ Bryson Burkett also just missed a state placement. He made it to the quarterfinals before a loss there, then won a 6-0 decision before his elimination one match later.
From around the region. East Lincoln had all three wrestlers place in the top five and wound up seventh at 50.5 points. Grayson Cannon (220) had the highest finish in third place. Patton had two wrestlers make it into the top six with Kaleb Spann (170) finishing third and Mariano Mendez (106) coming in sixth. West Caldwell’s Freddy Guardiola (145) lost in the quarterfinals, but battled back to win three matches before losing in the consolation finals to finish fourth.
Combined, 39 of the 42 wrestlers from the two area 2A conferences covered by The Hickory Daily Record won at least one match with 24 earning a top-six finish to get to the podium.
3A Recap
It was a tough couple of days for the 3A schools. St. Stephens brought six to the tournament, but only Justin Beltran (182) advanced to the third consolation round before he was pinned by East Rowan’s Tayron Frost. Beltran and Jovanny Urzua (113) both got to the quarterfinals rounds before losing Friday night. Urzua, who was sixth last year, lost in the second consolation round. Dorian Whitworth (170) and Andre Britt (195) both dropped first-round matches, then rebounded to reach the second consolation round before their eliminations.
Alexander Central’s only wrestler Blake Martin (285) lost his first-round match before getting a pin to stay in the consolation. His elimination came in Round 2 via pin.
4A Recap
After losing 7-6 in the first round, South Caldwell’s Josh Voelkel battled back to earn his first state placement in three years at the state level. The Spartans’ junior put together two pins and a 2-1 decision to clinch a spot on the podium. Voelkel lost in the consolation semifinals, but came back to pin Jayln McClammy of Ashley to finish fifth. Voelkel’s teammate Jonah McBurney (106) lost both of his matches.
McDowell’s Tobias Finn (132), fifth last year, lost in the quarterfinals and then dropped a 7-6 decision in the next round.
Note: A moment of history was made Saturday when Uwharrie Charter’s Heaven Fitch (54-4) became the first girl to win an individual state wrestling title. A year after becoming the first state placer, she won an 11-3 decision over Robbinsville’s Luke Wilson to etch her place in NCHSAA history.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP{/span}
TEAM SCORES: 1. Central Academy 125.5; 2. Fred T. Foard 115; 3. Newton-Conover 94.5; 4. West Lincoln 81.5; 5. Mt. Pleasant 64; 6. Wheatmore 59.5; 7. East Lincoln 50.5; 7. Reidsville 50.5; 9. Pisgah 46; 10. Surry Central 44. Other area conference schools: 16. North Lincoln 32; 19. Patton 28.5; T-31. Bunker Hill 17; T-33 Lincolnton 15; T-37. West Caldwell 14; T-51. West Iredell 8; 55. Bandys 5; T-61. Hibriten 3. T-68. East Burke 1.
106: Jorden Scholossman (NL) d. Brock Carey (FTF), 5-4
113: Jacob Cox (S. Rowan) d. Landon Stocks (Ayden-Griston), 16-0
120: Kyle Montaperto (CA) d. Elijah Boyd (Reidsville), 18-7
126: Braden Riggs (Pisgah) d. Hunter Ross (CA), 9-0
132: Ethan Oakley (Wheatmore) d. Zane Birtchet (FTF), 13-4
138: Xander Pendergrass (WL) p. Will Berkowitz (Shelby) 3:06
145: Jeremiah Price (SC) p. Jake Dodson (CA), 2-0
152: Canon Bridges (WL) d. Dalton Miller (Mt. Pleasant), 8-7
160: Aiden Curry (CA) d. Corbin Allen (S. Point), 11-3
170: Joshua Nichols (N-C) d. Tyler Horton (Morehead), 5-3
182: Landon Foor (FTF) d. Cole Clark (N-C), 6-3
195: Sakarri Morrison (N-C) Levi Kluttz (MP), 3-2 (TB)
220: Chase Crayton (MP) d. Jaron Greer (Ashe Co.) 3-1 (SV)
285: Ryan Walker (N-C) d. Devin Daugherty (Wheatmore), 4-3
THIRD-PLACE MATCHES
120: Samuel Hodge (Currituck Co.) d. Cameron Smith (Lincolnton), 8-2
138: Jon Ward (W. Craven) d. Braden Wharton (FTF), 1-0
145: Jack Hawbaker (First Flight) d. Freddy Guardiola (WC), 11-3
152: Brady Ross (CA) d. Justin Whalen (FTF), 5-0
170: Kaleb Patton (P) d. Tyler Proffitt (Dixon), 6-4
220: Grayson Cannon (EL) d. Elijah Swinson (N. Lenoir), 4-0
285: Jordan Lindsay (Reidsville) d. Trent Smith (EL), 7-1
FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES
106: Cameron Teague (N. Wilkes) d. Mariano Mendez (Patton), 5-2
120: Langston Hoffman (WL) d. Luis Garcia (Randleman), 6-4
132: Alex Minish (Trinity) d. Andrew Holden (NL), 3-2
152: Isaac Shelley (Ledford) d. Caleb Hines (EL), 8-1
195: Carlos Lopez d. Kareen Stevenson (WI), 14-6
220: Kyonta Burns (Anson) d. Casey Bolick (BH), 9-2
285: Mo McAfee (FTF) d. Deljew Harris (Carver), 5-2
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP{/span}
TEAM SCORES: 1. Enka 105; 2. SE Guilford 92.5; 3. Central Cabarrus 83.5; 4. Cape Fear 75; 5. Fike 63. Area Conference schools: T-38. St. Stephens 12; T-58. Alexander Central 3.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP{/span}
TEAM SCORES: 1. Hough 113.5; 2. Laney 109.5; 3. Mooresville 104; 4. Lake Norman 99.5; 5. NW Guilford 91.5. Area Conference Schools: T-30. South Caldwell 14; T-46. McDowell 3.
FIFTH-PLACE MATCH
285: Josh Voelkel (SC) p. Jayln McClammy (Ashley), 3:52
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.