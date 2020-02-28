NEWTON — Since losing to Hickory in the championship game of the 33rd annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic in December, the Newton-Conover girls basketball team hasn’t really been tested. The Red Devils have won 18 straight games by an average of 38.1 points per contest, including 11 wins by 40 points or more.
Newton-Conover’s latest convincing victory came in the second round of the 2A state playoffs on Thursday night, with the Red Devils cruising past county rival Bandys 71-28. Third-seeded Newton-Conover improved to 26-2 overall and 12-0 at home behind a game-high 25 points from Chyna Cornwell to go with 24 from Grace Loftin and 10 from Jahlea Peters.
On the other side, the 14th-seeded Trojans ended the season at 20-7 as they reached 20 wins for the first time since making it to the regional finals in 2015. Toni Laney scored 10 points in her final high school game, while Logan Dutka supplied eight.
“I think they just did a great job of just collapsing on our post players and putting a body on us,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said of Bandys. “That’s what I would do if I was playing us, and we missed some we usually make. But our perimeter game’s getting better, we’re shooting the ball a little more.
“Loftin’s just gotten better and better and better,” she continued. “We almost say ‘Go double Chyna and let us give the ball to Grace’ against people that don’t know a lot about us, because they have both matured together.”
After never trailing against East Rutherford in Round 1, Newton-Conover was behind only briefly against Bandys. Following a free throw apiece from the Red Devils’ Loftin and Aaliah Walton, the Trojans’ Dutka drilled a left-wing 3-pointer to put the visitors on top just over a minute in.
Newton-Conover responded with a 9-0 run that included two layups and a 3 from Loftin and a putback from Cornwell. Then, after the Trojans fought back within three points on two occasions — at 11-8 and 13-10 — the Red Devils ended the opening quarter with a Loftin trey and layups from Peters and Cornwell to double up Bandys at 20-10.
The hosts pulled away in the second period, holding Bandys to four points as they built a 36-14 advantage at the half. Newton-Conover extended the margin even more in the third frame, as all five of its starters — Cornwell, Loftin, Peters, Walton and Cassidy Geddes — scored to help the Red Devils carry a 55-25 lead into the final quarter.
Newton-Conover continued to dominate the Trojans in the fourth quarter, which saw a running clock come into play with around six minutes remaining. Bandys’ Caroline McIntosh knocked down a triple to stop an 18-0 run that began late in the third period, while a foul shot from the Red Devils’ Mia Powell accounted for the game’s final score as Newton-Conover ultimately emerged victorious by 43 points.
“Our girls did everything we asked them to in that first quarter,” Bandys coach Nicki Sigmon said. “We had a few shots fall for us finally and I swear there’s just something about this gym because after that we struggled to get some shots in, but they did everything we asked them in the first quarter. But they get wore out, they’re having to play tough and they get wore out.”
Nonetheless, Sigmon is excited about the future of her team. The Trojans will have to replace just one senior next season.
“Toni’s spot is gonna be a hard spot to fill points-wise, leadership-wise on the court, that’s gonna be hard to fill,” said Sigmon. “But I’m excited about my young girls, really excited about them.”
“Coach Sigmon’s doing a great job with these kids. They were severely undersized, but they were not underplaying,” added White of the Trojans. “They played hard, they give you effort, and I told somebody out there before we started some of my greatest memories are playing Bandys. … They have a lot of players that are probably gonna come through there and Nicki Sigmon’s doing a good job with them and they’re just gonna keep getting better.”
Newton-Conover returns to action when it hosts sixth-seeded Shelby (23-1) in the third round on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Golden Lions defeated 11th-seeded West Stokes 68-55 on Thursday.
“You don’t want to play anywhere but home if you have a choice. This is not the newest gym in the world, but we love this gym more than any gym we go to,” said White. “… But it’s not gonna be an easy game. It’s gonna be probably the toughest game we’ve had all year.”
Bandys: 10 04 11 03 – 28
Newton-Conover: 20 16 19 16 – 71
Bandys – Toni Laney 10, Logan Dutka 8, Caroline McIntosh 6, Laci Paul 2, Macy Rummage 2.
Newton-Conover – Chyna Cornwell 25, Grace Loftin 24, Jahlea Peters 10, Aaliah Walton 7, Cassidy Geddes 4, Mia Powell 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.