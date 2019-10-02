Autumn-lovers rejoice!
Carolina Weather Group Meteorologist Scotty Powell says cooler temperatures arrive in the Catawba Valley this weekend.
“Looks like after Friday, everyone’s wish will come true,” he said.
This October started off as one of the hottest Octobers on record, Powell said, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. However, a cold front Friday night will usher in the fall weather.
On Saturday, temperatures are expected to remain in the low 70s and some areas may not see temperatures rise above 70 degrees, according to Powell.
Clouds throughout the weekend will help keep things cool, but those clouds are expected to break Sunday afternoon, which could make the temperatures rise to the mid-70s.
“This is looking like it’ll stick around for the rest of the year,” Powell said about the cooler weather, adding we may see a few 80-degree days in the coming weeks.
The drought conditions, however, are not expected to go away anytime soon. Powell said there might be some rain showers Monday evening but that rain won’t do much to end the drought.
“Overall, it’s looking to be a very dry next couple of weeks,” Powell added.
The drought and high temperatures are also having an impact on the changing of the leaves. “Leaf color changing season is behind about two to three weeks,” Powell said.
Overnight temperatures dropping to the 40s will help speed that process up, he added.
Thankfully, Powell said, the current forecast isn’t calling for any strong winds, so the leaves should be able to hang on and have time to change colors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I'll be very glad to see the 90s in my rear view mirror.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.