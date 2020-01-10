NEWTON — Fred T. Foard’s Landon Foor has become one of the most recognizable names in high school wrestling — not only in Catawba County, but the entire state of North Carolina. A two-time 2A individual state champion, the junior 182-pounder is accustomed to setting records.
Foor collected the 100th win of his high school career earlier this season, but on Jan. 2 he reached the century mark once again when he earned his 100th consecutive victory in a home tri-match against Crest and Lincolnton. He has since added six more wins for the Tigers, who are currently 28-0 on the season.
“It means a lot,” said Foor of the 106-match winning streak he carries into today’s quad match at Bandys. “I’m thankful to God because there’s a lot of adversity that comes with it and it’s not easy to get that many consecutive wins. I’m wrestling anywhere from 170 to 220 (pounds) … so I’m going to get the best competition and if I were to take a loss going at that competition it wouldn’t matter because I want to be the best. But fortunately challenging myself in ways like that, I’ve put together a pretty nice streak and gotten better while doing so.”
“I don’t know too many kids in North Carolina history that have ever done that,” added Foard coach Mike Carey of Foor’s winning streak. “But it’s being able to deal with adversity whether it’s being sick or slightly banged up or just running into a tough opponent. We typically weight two kids in at 182 and put him on the tougher one probably nine out of 10 times, so it’s really difficult to do what he has done.”
Carey, who is in his 11th season as the Tigers’ head coach, has been impressed with the growth Foor has shown since he was a freshman.
“Coming through middle school I knew he was gonna be good, but I didn’t know he was gonna be at this level,” said Carey. “He was a good wrestler, but I think he’ll be the first to admit that he was not even close to where he is right now. … By his sophomore year he was very dominant, this year he’s looked better, he really has. He’s been putting bonus points up on everybody and that’s not easy.”
Overall, Foor sports a 130-2 record as a member of the Foard wrestling team. After finishing 49-2 as a freshman and 47-0 last year, he is 34-0 thus far in 2019-20.
“I was always super energetic as a little kid, bouncing off the walls,” said Foor, who began wrestling when he was 6 years old after his older brother joined his middle school team in their home state of Georgia. “… The same year they started the middle school program down there they also started a youth wrestling program. My first grade teacher handed out a flyer and I told my dad I wanted to do it and it kind of stuck.”
In November, Foor committed to wrestle at Appalachian State, where he plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in History Education.
“I love Boone and Appalachian, they have had success there,” said Foor. “… It’s a winning culture, they do things right. It’s not flashy, it’s not Hollywood. They’re working hard and they’re winning wrestling matches, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Foor certainly knows a little something about winning, as do his teammates. However, the Tigers have yet to win a dual state title since moving from 3A to 2A in 2017, losing to eventual champion West Lincoln each year.
“This team is special,” said Foor, who pointed out that many of Foard’s grapplers now wrestle year-round. “I’ve been super blessed because Foard’s room is like no other in the state. We are filled with hammers top to bottom every year and I’ve had some great partners here.”
“We have good kids, committed kids,” added Carey. “This is probably the best group of people, not from an athletic standpoint but just the people, that I’ve been around since I’ve been coaching. The egos aren’t there, the drama’s not there that so many coaches in any sport have to deal with. We’ve got good kids that are hard-working and it’s just easy for me to kind of steer them in the right direction and they go and get it.”
As the season progresses, Foor is hoping to go get himself another individual state championship. He also wants to help lead Foard to a dual state title.
“I hope to win my first team dual state title and then hopefully win a third regional title and a third individual state title,” said Foor. “And in March at Virginia Beach at High School Nationals, I want to rebound and get back where I was my freshman year and win another national title.”
