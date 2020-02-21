Evans Drug & Company in Bethlehem closed this week, sending customers to Walgreens to fill their prescriptions.
The pharmacy, just over the bridge from Hickory on N.C. 127 into Bethlehem, closed Tuesday at 7 p.m. Now, their phone number takes customers to the Walgreens pharmacy in Hickory on N.C. 127 at 29th Avenue Drive NW.
Evans Drug prescriptions were transferred to the Walgreens pharmacy, a pharmacist on site said.
Evans Drug’s pharmacy license is still valid, according to the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy website. The store manager, Joy Bowman Evans, still has an active license, as well.
A former pharmacist at Evans Drug, Donaver Matherly Evans II, surrendered his license on Dec. 19, 2019, according to a disciplinary action document with the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy.
Donaver Evans voluntarily surrendered his license, which was issued in 2005, after admitting he committed acts that gave the board cause to revoke his license, according to the voluntary surrender document. There were no further details on the license surrender.
