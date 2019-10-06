HICKORY - Hudson Estate & Financial Consulting announced a class to be provided free to the public on leaving an enduring legacy. "How to Leave a Lasting Legacy" will be held in the second-floor conference room of the Executive Reality Building located at 785 U.S. 70 SW in Hickory. The first class will be held on Oct. 24 from 10-11:30 a.m. A repeat class will be held on Nov. 14 from 1-2:30 p.m.
Certified Estate Planner David Hudson will discuss key parts of leaving a lasting heritage. He will cover an estate document with the potential to ward off family feuds, and two important things you should do to pass your values to those you love. Hudson will also talk about a system to divide an inheritance fairly when heirs don’t deserve equal shares, and why it is necessary to do so for the sake of family unity.
“This is our way of celebrating 35 years of service," Hudson said. "It’s a way to give back to this great community.”
Seating is limited, so call 828-635-2000 for a reservation to either of the programs.
