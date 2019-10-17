The Catawba County Education Foundation is asking for the help of the community to help match a $10,000 donation it hopes to receive from Corporate Armor.

Money raised for the Education Foundation helps fund professional development grants for Catawba County Schools teachers and student college scholarships, according to a press release from Corporate Armor.

“We want area businesses and residents to keep the ball rolling, and we will match them — up to another $10,000 for all donations made by Oct. 18, 2019,” Luke Walling, owner of Corporate Armor, said in the release.

To donate, visit https://www.ccs-foundation.org/9658-donate-now.html by Oct. 18.

Donations of any size, even just $5, will make a difference, the release said.

