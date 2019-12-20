If you’re searching for a bite to eat or a drink on Christmas Day this year, several restaurants and bars will be open. While some limit their hours, closing early or opening late, the options offer a variety of food and drink:
Crescent Moon Cafe, 256 1st Ave. NW, Hickory, is open on Christmas Day, 6 p.m. to midnight.
China Garden, 2637 NC 127, Hickory, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
El Paso Mexican Restaurant, 505 U.S. 70 SW, Hickory is open from noon to 10 p.m.
El Paso Mexican Restaurant, 719 Conover Blvd. W, Conover, is open for its regular hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will offer free soft drinks for Christmas.
IHOP, 2415 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory, is open for its regular hours: 24/7.
J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1423 29th Ave. Drive NE, Hickory, is open on Christmas Day, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
New York Hibachi Buffet, 2128 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory, is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The Old Hickory Station, 232 Government Ave. SW, Hickory, is open from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Olde Hickory Taproom, 222 Union Square NW, Hickory, is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Waffle House, all locations in the county, is open regular hours: 24/7.
Wild Wok, 2043 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE, Hickory, is open noon to 9 p.m.
