ICARD — East Burke High School Principal Katie Moore has announced the resignation of head football coach Mark Buffamoyer. He has been the Cavaliers’ head coach since 2017 and previously spent eight years at the school as an assistant football coach.
“I would like to thank Coach Buffamoyer for his hard work and dedication to high school students and athletes over the past decades and specifically his commitment to East Burke High School and our football program here,” said Moore. “He is a sincere and virtuous man and is well respected by our students, parents and staff. I was disappointed to learn of Coach Buff’s decision but appreciate his honesty and willingness to make sacrifices to do what he feels is best for the program.”
“It was with a heavy heart that I informed Mrs. Moore of my decision to step down as the Cavaliers’ head football coach,” added Buffamoyer. “But after much self-reflection on where our football program is going, I feel it is time for me to step aside. I believe the program needs new energy with someone who has an energy about them that will reach out to young people and bring them into the program, weight room and offseason. I see areas that need to be improved and new energy may help our players.”
East Burke athletic director Jim Childers has worked with Buffamoyer since 2008.
“I, too, was disappointed to hear of Coach Buff’s decision,” said Childers. “There is a lot of football knowledge that will leave with him. I appreciate his hard work and dedication over the years with our students and athletes and his work to uphold the legacy of our football program.”
Buffamoyer played college football for Western Carolina University and later started his coaching career there. He also coached under longtime East Burke coach Mike Biggerstaff. He said he would like to continue teaching and would entertain an assistant coaching position.
“I still have the energy for that,” said Buffamoyer. “East Burke is a great place to work and the people here have made big contributions toward me, and for that I am thankful.”
Moore said the search for a new head Cavalier football coach will begin soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.