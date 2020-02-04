ICARD — Former Fred T. Foard head football coach Derrick Minor has been named to the same position at East Burke High by principal Katie Moore, according to a press release sent by Burke County Public Schools on Tuesday morning.
Minor most recently coached the Tigers from the 2016-18 seasons, leading the program to a pair of firsts in the last 35 years: back-to-back winning regular seasons (2017, ’18) and a state playoff win (’17).
Foard finished second and third place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference his final two years, during which span the Tigers were in a conference with East Burke as well as Burke County schools Draughn and Patton. Minor’s Foard teams beat East Burke both of those seasons.
This past season after Minor resigned, Foard struggled through a 2-9 season and finished sixth in the league. However, in addition to Minor’s departure, the team also graduated its starting quarterback (Jack Colosimo) from the year before and had its top returning player — running back Corey Siemer, the NWFAC preseason player of the year — battle injury much of the way.
The year he took over in Newton, Foard shared a 3A/4A league with Patton as well as Freedom, so he’s very familiar with all the teams in his new home county.
Minor, 40, earned his undergraduate degree from North Carolina A&T and also holds a master’s degree from Elon. According to the release, he is certified as a P.E. and weightlifting teacher and as a health specialist and strength trainer.
Minor taught P.E. this school year at Oak Hill Elementary and said he and his wife Lauren and children, Emery and Landon, will be closing on a house in Valdese soon.
“P.E. jobs are hard to find, and after leaving Foard, I decided to take this year off coaching,” Minor said. “I wanted to get in Burke County. Part of the appeal at East Burke was playing (against) them (for two years). Sometimes, you become a fan of a program from afar.
“One year, we had a young man in a wheelchair and we were playing East Burke. I asked the coaches if he could take the handoff the last play of the game, they said yes, and he did. That meant a lot to me. I got to know and became friends with (athletic director) Jim Childers and several others who were coaching there. … When the spot came open, I of course wanted to interview and just felt like this is where the Lord was leading me.”
Minor said his familiarity with the NWFAC was a selling point as well.
“Already knowing the opponents, the demographics of the school, what kids you inherit, what kind of challenges you face,” he said, “I think it should be a nice transition.”
Minor, an Elon native, previously served as head coach at the prep level at Princeton (2012-14) and Rockingham County (2015), and his teams have compiled a 49-39 total record.
His best season was his last at Princeton, with the team winning 12 games and reaching the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A East semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Wallace-Rose Hill. His first team there reached the 1A East finals. He served as an assistant coach at Graham, Southern Alamance and Southeast Guilford from 2005-11.
With the Cavaliers, Minor replaces Mark Buffamoyer, whose teams went 5-28 overall from 2017-19. Minor is the 10th head coach in East Burke history. Of the seven most recent coaches at East Burke, six left with 13 or fewer wins total. The Cavs have enjoyed just one winning season since last hosting a playoff game in 2009, their first year at the 2A classification.
“Coach Minor’s goal is to ‘restore the sword,’” Childers said, according to the press release. “He understands the tradition of Cavalier football and has specific goals in mind to keep the tradition alive. We like that he has a proven track record and was able to turn around programs similar to ours. We are excited about what he has in store for East Burke football.”
According to the release, while at Foard, Minor started a youth night for the recreation league, hosted football camps and took athletes to read in elementary schools. He said his teams also take an annual trip to Levine Children’s Hospital.
“We really want to reach out and be a big part of this community,” he said, adding in the release, “Faith and family are the most important things to me. My personal goal is to teach and coach in a supportive community, where my wife and I can live and raise our family.
“A player’s success after high school is important too; whether that is graduating high school and obtaining a job, attending college or playing football at the collegiate level. I will work with the young men and their families to pursue the next level for our athletes.”
maybe our school system should first look at what the next incoming coach can teach besides p.e.,there are great future coaches that can actually can teach real subjects,look at them first!
