The East Burke girls basketball team completed an undefeated conference season with a 57-47 win over West Iredell in both teams’ regular-season finale on Thursday in Statesville. The Cavaliers trailed after each of the first three quarters, but outscored the Warriors 27-10 in the final period to earn the victory.
East Burke (21-3, 14-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) was led by a game-high 17 points from Ashlyn Stilwell, 13 from Haleigh Hildebran and 12 from Riley Haas. Sarah Grace Lockee added nine points, with Aubrie Griggs scoring five and Gracie Ruff tallying one.
West Iredell (11-13, 5-9) got 16 points apiece from Nakyla Heaggens and Abby Goins, while Lariyah Clark finished with 12. Nicole Rhyne and Kendal Pendergrass chipped in two points each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Burke 54, West Iredell 49
The Cavaliers fell into a 17-5 hole after the opening quarter, but rallied to win each of the final three periods on their way to a five-point win over the Warriors on Thursday in Statesville. Cam Propst had 12 points to lead East Burke (13-11, 9-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), which also received 10 apiece from Luke Coble and Logan Shuford.
West Iredell (7-17, 3-11) got a game-high 24 points from Gabriel Kitchens.
