Early voting in the 2019 municipal elections in Catawba County begins today.
Some of the basic questions about this year’s election are answered below.
For more information on the election and voting, visit catawbacountync.gov or call the Catawba County Board of Elections at 828-464-2424.
Which offices are up for election?
There are city or town council races this year in Hickory, Newton, Conover, Claremont, Catawba, Maiden, Long View and Brookford.
Newton, Maiden and Catawba also have mayoral elections.
Three seats on the Newton-Conover and Hickory school boards are also up for election.
When is early voting?
Early voting starts today and ends Nov. 1. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Where can I vote during early voting?
There are two early voting sites: Highland Recreation Center located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE in Hickory and the Newton library at 115 West C Street.
Voters from any municipality may vote at either of the early voting sites.
When is Election Day?
Election Day is Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
On Election Day, voters are required to vote at their assigned precinct.
What if I’m not registered to vote?
The registration deadline to vote on the Nov. 5 Election Day has passed. People who have not registered yet cannot vote on that day.
However, same-day registration is available during early voting. Voters who are not registered can show up during early voting, register and then vote.
Residents who opt to use same-day registration may be required to show proof of residence.
Voters can show a driver’s license or copies of documents like bank statements, utility bills and paychecks that include the person’s name and address as proof of residence.
I live in Hickory. Who can I vote for in the general election?
All eligible Hickory voters are allowed to vote on all three Hickory City Council seats up for election regardless of which part of the city they live in.
This means voters can vote for up to three candidates in the general election.
