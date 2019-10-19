Early voting

Local political candidates Eddie Haupt, Bruce Eckard, John Stiver, Roy Johnson and Kyle Hayman converge on Catawba County Library for early voting Thursday morning.

The first three days of early voting in Catawba County have concluded and there’s still a lot of votes left to be cast.

By noon on Friday, roughly two and one-half days into the early voting period, 348 of the nearly 49,600 registered voters in this year’s elections had cast a ballot.

The city of Newton had the largest turnout, with 152 votes cast by noon on Friday.

Newton has the largest field of any municipality holding elections this year. There are 10 candidates running for three seats on the city council. In addition, there are four names that appear on the ballot for the mayoral race but one of those candidates — Jeremy Petty — has said he is no longer running.

Petty added that he is supporting Eddie Haupt for mayor. John Stiver and Al Hoover are also running for Newton mayor.

Hickory had the second-most early votes with 117.

The races in each of the other six municipalities with elections this year — Conover, Claremont, Catawba, Maiden, Long View and Brookford — had fewer than 100 people vote by noon Friday.

Claremont, Brookford, Long View and Catawba had fewer than five voters each by that time.

In addition to those municipalities, there are also seats on the Hickory and Newton-Conover school boards up for election.

There are two sites where people can vote early: the Highland Recreation Center located at 1451 Eighth Street Drive NE in Hickory and the Catawba County Library located at 115 W. C Street in Newton.

Voters may vote at either of those sites regardless of which city they are from.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays between now and Nov. 1. The election is Nov. 5.

