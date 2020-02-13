Early voting for the 2020 primaries starts today at five polling locations throughout Catawba County.
In addition to high-profile primaries for president and governor, there are a number of local races Catawba County residents will have a chance to weigh in on.
Seven Republican candidates – incumbent Barbara Beatty, Ray Abernathy, Tom Dees, Austin Allran, Derek Colson, Richard Thompson and Michael Pastelak – are running for the two seats on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners.
The Republican primary for Catawba County Register of Deeds features incumbent Donna Spencer and challengers Jonathan Barnes and Sondra Stewart Simmons.
In North Carolina’s 42nd Senate District, which covers Catawba and Alexander counties, Republicans Dean Proctor and Mark Hollo are contesting for the open seat.
The incumbent Republican Sen. Andy Wells is not running for reelection to the Senate, instead opting to run for lieutenant governor.
David Wilson Brown and Eric Nathan Hughes are the two candidates in the Democratic primary for the Fifth Congressional District, which includes a section of Catawba County. There is no Republican primary in that district.
Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry is facing primary challenges from Ralf Walters and David Johnson in North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District, which covers most of Catawba County. There is no Democrat primary in that district.
Here’s a look at some key information about early voting for the 2020 primaries. For more information, call the Catawba County Board of Elections at 828-464-2424.
Where can I vote?
There are five early voting sites throughout the county. Residents can vote at any one of the sites, even if they don’t live in the town or city where the site is located.
When can I vote?
The polls will be open every day from today through Feb. 29.
The hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
What if I’m not registered?
The deadline to register to vote on the March 3 primary day has passed but people who are not currently registered still have an opportunity to vote during early voting through same-day registration.
Residents who use same-day registration may be asked to show a photo ID or some other document like a government check, banking document or utility bills with the individual’s name and address.
Who can vote in which primary?
The political party a voter belongs to determines which primary they will be allowed to vote in.
Unaffiliated voters can choose to vote in the Republican, Democratic or Libertarian primaries. Otherwise, voters must be registered as a member of the party to vote in its primary.
For example, a registered Republican would not be able to vote in the Democratic primary for president. However, an unaffiliated voter could choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primaries.
The deadline to switch parties for the primaries has passed.
Do I have to show a photo ID to vote?
No residents will be required to show ID during early voting for the primary or on the March 3 primary day. A court has put the state’s voter ID law, which was approved by voters in 2018, on hold.
It’s unclear whether or not the law will be in effect for later elections.
Residents who engage in same-day registration, however, may be asked for a photo ID or an identifying document.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.