ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Football Players of the Week for games played during Week 5 of the 2019 season and Lenoir-Rhyne return man Kyle Dugger picked up Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Dugger, a senior safety from Fayetteville, Georgia, helped the No. 8 Bears secure a 63-6 win over UVa-Wise last week. He returned two punts for touchdowns in the first quarter of action. His first return was for 68 yards as he broke five tackles on his way to the end zone. He then returned his second punt for a 67-yard touchdown.
Dugger now holds two punt return records at Lenoir-Rhyne, registering the most career punt return yards while also becoming the only player in program history to have two punt returns for TDs in a game twice in a career. This is Dugger's first special teams player of the week accolade of the season and the second of his career.
Additionally, Dugger was named the Bears’ Special Teams Player of the Game, while freshman defensive back Myles Jackson received the team’s Ronnie Lott Heavy Hitter Award. Jackson helped lead a defense that held the Cavaliers to 165 total yards, finishing with five total tackles on the day.
L-R’s Offensive Player of the Game was junior wide receiver Dareke Young, who had two catches for 61 yards and a TD to go with three carries for 30 yards and a score. Junior defensive tackle Dan Louba earned Defensive Player of the Game honors after adding four tackles and two quarterback hurries.
Redshirt junior Joshua Stewart and freshman De’Andre Shelton were L-R’s Offensive and Defensive Scout Team Players of the Week.
The Bears return to action on Saturday when they travel to Tusculum for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.
